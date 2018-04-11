Vectorcide International announces MALARIA BREAKTHROUGH

To coincide with this month’s WORLD MALARIA DAY and THE COMMONWEALTH CONFERENCE which has malaria prevention high on the agenda, Vectorcide International Ltd www.vectorcide.co.uk - a private UK company - announces their breakthrough-coating product (containing a WHO approved active ingredient) to combat and kill the female mosquito: the carrier of diseases such as Malaria, Dengue, Zika, etc.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) testing confirms that a once-only application has a contact kill rate of 99% for up to a year.

The Republic of Zambia’s Ministry of Health supervised field trials in villages around the Victoria Falls and Livingstone area. There was an annual reduction of 83% in malaria cases and no infant mortalities.

Vectorcides’ one-step coating application is designed to replace the toxic indoor residual spraying procedures. The coating is a cost benefit answer that is harmless to humans, animals, aquatic life and the environment.

The Vectorcide affiliates include Department for Overseas Aid and Development (DFID) and the Department for International Trade that has included Vectorcide as part of its highly selective Global Growth program.

Governments, Charities, NGO’s, Mining companies wishing to offer protection for their employees and families, hotels and tourism industries to protect their staff and customers will all benefit from Vectorcide protection.

The Corporate Social Responsibility program introduced by Vectorcide allows for incorruptible distribution of the product.