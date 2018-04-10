FINE DINING WITH GORDON RAMSAY: COURTESY OF CHARITYSTARS

Since opening in 2005, Gordon Ramsay’s celebrated Maze restaurant in London has picked up a series of accolades, including a Michelin star. It’s a restaurant that’s somewhat out of the ordinary; specialising in a number of tapas style individual dishes rather than a more traditional sequence of courses.

More recently, Ramsay opened the Maze Grill next door, focussing on a New York-style steakhouse experience. The Guardian called it: “the most interesting opening from Gordon Ramsay in a long while,” serving “a lovely piece of meat.”

So, whichever venue you choose, eating there is an unusual treat – and it’s a place where you can sometimes meet Gordon Ramsay in person as well. Now, CharityStars.com is offering a brilliant opportunity to bid for exclusive private dining for 10 people, at either Maze restaurant. It’s the sort of meal that will create memories, but you’ll have to move quickly, as the auction closes this week.

At Maze, you will enjoy a bespoke five-course tasting menu in the private dining room, Maze View, which has a glass panel for you to sneak a peek at the chefs, hard at work. If you prefer a meaty experience at the Maze Grill, you will overlook the theatre of the busy kitchen from the elevated Butcher’s Block table as you’re served a world-class three-course menu.

To add to this experience, your party will be led on an exclusive tour of the kitchens, and the lead guest will receive a Gordon Ramsay recipe book to try some dishes at home.

Normally, there would be a hefty price tag attached to such an exclusive dining opportunity, but as is often the case on CharityStars.com there’s the chance to pick up an amazing experience at less than the standard retail price, while donating to a charitable cause as well.

To bid on a culinary experience that’s second to none, please visit:

https://www.charitystars.com/liveproduct/private-dining-for-10-at-gordon-ramsey-s-maze-grill

The money raised will go towards the Liverpool FC Foundation. This is the official charity of the club, delivering a range of initiatives that inspire young people from all walks of life around Liverpool to make a positive change happen for themselves and their communities. It makes an amazing difference, working with more than 3000 young people every week.

CharityStars.com was founded in 2014 with a passion and aim to change the non-profit sector and continue its mission to help charities raise money. Since launching, more than 1000 global celebrities and brands have chosen to work with CharityStars.com including Andy Murray, Lionel Messi, Jessie J, Joss Stone, David Coulthard and Sir Bobby Charlton, plus over 400 non-for-profit organisations, such as Save the Children and Oxfam. Last year Berkeley University named the company as one of the most “impacting Social Enterprises globally".

CharityStars.com commits to no upfront fees, re-investing only 20 percent of the total auction proceeds to cover the full suite of services and operational costs. Excluding this fee, 100 percent of the net funds raised, go directly to the benefitting non-profit.