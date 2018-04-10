TAKE AN EXCLUSIVE TOUR OF THE PALACE OF WESTMINSTER AND HIGH TEA FOR TWO WITH LORD BIRT, WHILE SUPPORTING CHARITY

The Palace of Westminster, also known as the home of the House of Commons and House of Lords, is the centre of British government, where all the key decisions affecting every single person in the country are made. And once again, CharityStars.com – the UK’s leading charity auction website – is offering a money can’t buy experience, with a behind the scenes tour of the Palace of Westminster and high tea with a leading parliamentarian for two people. But hurry, as the auction closes this week and there’s not much time left to bid.

Your host will be Lord Birt, better known as John Birt who was the former director general of the BBC from 1992-2000. Born in Liverpool, he was a close friend of fellow Liverpudlian Cilla Black. After leaving the BBC, Birt was strategic advisor to Tony Blair, Prime Minister at the time, underlining his extensive experience of business and government at every level. But all this came from humble beginnings: he came from a working-class family, before securing a place at Oxford University via a grammar school.

He’s a fascinating person to talk to and a perfect guide to the inner machinations of the British political system, and how it intersects with the commercial world. You and a guest will also get a full access tour of the House of Commons and House of Lords, seeing the places that most visitors don’t get the chance to visit. Lord Birt will also answer any questions about his life and career, providing a special insight into how carve out a career in media and politics. High tea in the Palace – one of its specialities, complete with crustless sandwiches – is also an occasion not to be missed.

To have a chance of bidding for this unique experience, please visit:

https://www.charitystars.com/liveproduct/high-tea-with-lord-brit-plus-a-personal-tour-of-the-palace-of-westminster

Bidding closes on April 12, so act fast to secure this amazing opportunity. It’s not the sort of thing that comes up very often.

As always, CharityStars.com will be donating the profits from the sale to charity. The choice of charity is particularly close to Lord Birt’s heart, as the money raised from this fascinating lot will go towards the Liverpool FC Foundation.

This is the official charity of the club, delivering a range of initiatives that inspire young people from all walks of life around Liverpool to make a positive change happen for themselves and their communities. It makes an amazing difference, working with more than 3000 young people every week.

CharityStars.com was founded in 2014 with a passion and aim to change the non-profit sector and continue its mission to help charities raise money. Since launching, more than 1000 global celebrities and brands have chosen to work with CharityStars.com including Andy Murray, Lionel Messi, Jessie J, Joss Stone, David Coulthard and Sir Bobby Charlton, plus over 400 non-for-profit organisations, such as Save the Children and Oxfam. Last year Berkeley University named the company as one of the most “impacting Social Enterprises globally".

CharityStars.com commits to no upfront fees, re-investing only 20 percent of the total auction proceeds to cover the full suite of services and operational costs. Excluding this fee, 100 percent of the net funds raised, go directly to the benefitting non-profit.