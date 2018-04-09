BID ON SOME ICONIC ANDY WARHOL ARTWORK WITH CHARITYSTARS: GOING THIS WEEK…

Some of the most iconic images in the history of modern art are being offered for sale through CharityStars.com: the UK’s leading charity auction website. But be quick, as the auctions close this week.

These include reproductions from artists of the calibre of Andy Warhol, the father of pop art, whose striking images have become famous the world over as the embodiment of popular culture.

An auction for Warhol’s ‘Queen Elizabeth II 336’ ends this week: a limited-edition lithograph of Queen Elizabeth II that Warhol created in 1985, shortly before the end of his life. It was part of 16 screen prints, with others in the ‘Reigning Queens’ series including Queen Beatrix of Netherlands, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and Queen Ntombi Twala of Swaziland.

What made them different? As well as incorporating Warhol’s signature style, the Queens were a symbol that Warhol wanted to convey of female empowerment. Queen Elizabeth II is surrounded by a hot pink background, while her eyes are a piercing navy blue: typical of the contrasts that characterise Warhol’s work.

Even more famous is Warhol’s ‘Portaits of Ingrid Bergman’ series, underlining his love of collections and of powerful women, particularly famous ones. These are four stunning high-resolution, limited-edition, lithographs. The Ingrid Bergman series is made up of three types of screen prints of the Academy Award winning actress in 1983, based on a well-known publicity photo. All these artworks will only appreciate in value as time goes on.

Buying art at auction through CharityStars not only represents the chance to make a saving on the usual retail price, which would be in the region of several thousand dollars, but it also benefits charity: in this instance the Help A Life Foundation, which was formed in 2007 with the goal of housing and educating adolescent orphaned girls in Ethiopia and providing them with a secure and supportive environment.

So far, 44 girls have completed high school and are at different universities throughout Ethiopia with most studying to become doctors or engineers.

https://www.charitystars.com/product/queen-elizabeth-ii-336-by-andy-warhol

https://www.charitystars.com/product/portraits-of-ingrid-bergman-by-andy-warhol

CharityStars.com was founded in 2014 with a passion and aim to change the non-profit sector and continue its mission to help charities raise money. Since launching, more than 1000 global celebrities and brands have chosen to work with CharityStars.com including Andy Murray, Lionel Messi, Jessie J, Joss Stone, David Coulthard and Sir Bobby Charlton, plus over 400 non-for-profit organisations, such as Save the Children and Oxfam. Last year Berkeley University named the company as one of the most “impacting Social Enterprises globally".

CharityStars.com commits to no upfront fees, re-investing only 20 percent of the total auction proceeds to cover the full suite of services and operational costs. Excluding this fee, 100 percent of the net funds raised, go directly to the benefitting non-profit.