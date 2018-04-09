HAVE BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S WITH CHARITYSTARS. A UNIQUE IMAGE OF BRITAIN’S BEST-LOVED ACTRESS CAN BE YOURS

A fashion and cinematic icon, Audrey Hepburn was one of the most beautiful women ever to grace a Hollywood screen, and her most famous film was undoubtedly ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s”.

Thanks to her, the whole concept of the ‘little black dress’ became a thing, and Holly Golightly – the star of the film – became a household name. Now, you can own one of the most enduring images of cinema: an original, full-sized coloured photographer's proof of Audrey Hepburn from the 1963 film, with Holly wearing that dress and that tiara.

It’s a true piece of cinematic history, which is one of the most striking items that CharityStars.com – the UK’s leading charity auction site – has ever offered for sale. Audrey’s gaze, captured for posterity, at height of her powers, seems to follow you around the room like a latter-day Mona Lisa.

In later life, Hepburn devoted more and more time to charitable work. She was associated with UNICEF since the 1950s, and went on to become a goodwill ambassador, working in some of the poorest communities in Africa right up to her death in 1993.

So, it’s really appropriate that proceeds from this auction will go to the Help A Life Foundation, which was formed in 2007 with the goal of housing and educating adolescent orphaned girls in Ethiopia, and providing them with a secure and supportive environment. So far, 44 girls have completed high school and are at different universities throughout Ethiopia, with most studying to become doctors or engineers.

To bid on this amazing original photograph, with an estimated retail value of $1600, please visit:

https://www.charitystars.com/product/original-audrey-hepburn-proof

But be quick, as the auction ends this week…

