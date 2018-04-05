MAG Lifestyle Development awarded for ‘MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort’ during Global Infrastructure Congress 2018

MAG Lifestyle Development, the property arm of MAG Group, has been awarded for its ‘MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort’ at the Global Infrastructure Congress 2018, which ran from 2nd to 3rd April at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai. The award was presented by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure, in recognition of MAG LD’s pioneering ‘wellness real estate’ concept and pivotal role in boosting happiness in Dubai.

Talal Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “MAG LD is committed to enhancing lifestyles in Dubai, spreading happiness across the community and pioneering new real estate concepts in the region, so we are proud to have been acknowledged with this award as it reflects our success in these areas. Our long-term vision is to consolidate MAG LD’s position as one of the top five real estate developers in the UAE and this is a new milestone in our journey toward becoming one of the most respected and awarded real estate developers in the region.”

MAG Creek Wellbeing Resort has been designed in partnership with Delos™, a leading wellness real estate and technology company, to provide residents with a holistic and healthy lifestyle by integrating the best of science, health and technology within the built environment. Embodying MAG’s move beyond bricks and mortar toward creating unique concepts that proactively improve residents’ lives, each home enhances both physical and emotional well-being with integrated wellness solutions ranging from dynamic lighting and advanced purification, to an enhanced sleep environment and automated wellness systems.

In addition to luxury residential units, MAG Creek includes a 120,000 square-foot WorldCare Wellness, making it the largest wellness centre in the world. It will offer health-conscientious residents and guests full access to a state-of-the art medical check-up clinic that guides, informs and supports healthy living choices. The community also includes a luxurious 96-room WorldCare Wellness Hotel, a sports, fitness and leisure centre, and a wide variety of restaurants, cafés and retail outlets.

This year, the theme of the Global Infrastructure Congress was set as: ‘Built to last – driving engineering excellence through innovation for a more sustainable future’. The event was spearheaded by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority, and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, and an expert technical committee. The Global Infrastructure Congress community encompasses senior experts from across the value chain and around the world looking to source new solutions in order to close the global infrastructure gap.