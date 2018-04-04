PSI Services LLC acquires Innovative HR Solutions (IHS), assessment and development experts in the Middle East

PSI Services LLC (PSI), a worldwide testing provider, today announced that they have acquired Innovative HR Solutions (IHS), experts in individual, team, and organisational assessment and development, with a focus on using leading products and deep regional experience to achieve enduring business outcomes.

Joining forces to deliver innovative assessment solutions and human capital consulting on the world’s leading technology

The acquisition of IHS extends PSI’s global Talent Assessment reach through joining forces with a well-established provider operating within the Gulf region. Together, clients can access a vast range of world-class assessment tools and consulting solutions, underpinned by cutting edge technology. The outstanding reputation of IHS is built on an evidence-based approach to assessment and development, which matches the PSI core strength of providing robust assessment solutions that help shape successful workforces.

Steve Tapp, CEO at PSI said “This acquisition will continue PSI’s global growth strategy, further strengthening our offering with an established and very experienced team in the Middle East. We are excited by the opportunity to expand our reach with such a trusted brand. Janet Garcia, and the rest of the International team are looking forward to welcoming their new colleagues’’.

Janet Garcia, President of PSI, International added ‘’The team at IHS provide expertise to global brands, as well as local Government and Semi-Government entities across the GCC, which is one of the most exciting markets for PSI, so the acquisition is an excellent fit.”

Nanette Fairley, Chairman and Founder of IHS commented “We are very proud of the business and reputation that we have built throughout the Gulf through the hard work and dedication of our team.” Amanda White, Managing Director added; “We look forward to the next stage of our journey as a part of PSI’s exciting strategy. Our deep regional expertise together with the world-class PSI assessment technology will enable us to address some of the key customer challenges providing solutions that merge content, technology and consulting expertise.”

Both businesses are focused on offering leading assessment content coupled with expertise in assessment and development to provide impactful solutions that create lasting change for people and organisations.

Innovative HR Solutions (IHS) work with organisations to select, assess and develop talent and teams, and support organisational development through the design and implementation of world-class strategic HR frameworks. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates since 1999, IHS is one of the largest teams of Occupational Psychologists and learning and development specialists in the Gulf, representing 12 International Test Publishers in the region. The team work in English and Arabic with Young Talent through to Senior Executives in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, bringing international expertise, deep regional experience and global best practices to achieve enduring business outcomes.

PSI Services LLC (PSI) has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies and leading academic institutions. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery to results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, license management services and professional services.

