melonJS at GDC 2018, San Fransisco

melonJS, the most lightweight HTML5 game engine will allow developers to quickly develop and deploy games onto Facebook Instant Games, an HTML5 platform for gaming experiences on Messenger and News Feed. melonJS is proven to be fast, user-friendly and, most importantly, lightweight. The use of melonJS for Facebook Instant Games will enable game developers to reach a larger gaming community through enhanced features. melonJS is the core product of Melon Gaming Ltd.

“It is such a great opportunity for us to help our developers plug into the Facebook Instant Games ecosystem,” said Olivier Biot, Melon Gaming’s CTO and Founder. “Now, it will be even easier for game developers to reach a global audience through the reach provided by the Instant Games platform.”

Born in Singapore, Melon Gaming Ltd. focuses on servicing the game developer community to succeed in the HTML5 gaming platforms. As an open source HTML5 based game engine, melonJS empowers developers and designers to focus on content.

Melon Gaming Ltd. offers services such as game deployment from any platform to HTML5 platform, and more specifically Instant Games, and full game development for third parties. Melon Gaming Ltd. has developed several games. Garden Invasion, launched on Instant Games on the 28th of February 2018, reached over 200k players in just 3 days.

www.melongaming.com

https://developers.facebook.com/docs/games/instant-games/