United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Benjamin Carson, to Keynote Five Star Government Forum

United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Benjamin Carson, will address attendees at the 2018 Five Star Government Forum in Washington, D.C., on April 3.

"We are honored to host Dr. Carson as a keynote presenter," said Five Star Institute President and CEO Ed Delgado. "The importance of HUD's leadership in furthering the health and wellness of the United States housing market simply can not be overstated. We look forward to hearing Secretary Carson communicate his vision toward ensuring that responsive and responsible housing policies are maintained for the benefit of homeowners."

Now in its 9th year, this event is a day-long gathering where leaders in mortgage banking and the federal government engage and have an open dialogue about pressing issues. With representation from HUD, FHFA, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, this year's Government Forum speakers have played an integral role in providing quality leadership to the federal government and the mortgage industry.

