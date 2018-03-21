Hepatitis A Outbreak: Victims File a Lawsuit Against Waffle House

Four victims of a Hepatitis A outbreak have filed a lawsuit against Waffle House, Inc. in Boyd County Kentucky. The Complaint, filed by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, states that customers were exposed to Hepatitis A while dining at either of the two Waffle House restaurants in Boyd County, Kentucky between February 12 and February 28, 2018.

A Waffle House food worker infected with Hepatitis A worked at both Waffle House locations in Boyd County. Anyone who dined at either Waffle House location during those dates was encouraged by a Public Health Advisory notice on March 6, 2018 to obtain vaccination within 14 days after exposure as a safety measure. The Public Health Advisory notice stated that “the last date for post-exposure vaccine related to this announcement is March 13, 2018.” This means that it is now too late to be vaccinated.

According to Food Safety News, Hepatitis A symptoms can sometimes take up to 50 days to develop, with the most common symptoms being fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, low appetite, and jaundice. In addition to Boyd County, KY, there have been confirmed Hepatitis A cases in Jefferson, Anderson, Bullitt, Carter, Hopkins, Kenton, Leslie, Marion, McCracken, Russell, Spencer, and Taylor counties. Waffle House is not the only business in Kentucky where Hepatitis A cases have been reported.

The lawsuit, filed by Hughes and Coleman Injury Lawyers seeks compensation for anyone who dined at either of the Boyd County Waffle House locations between February 12 and February 28 due to their exposure to Hepatitis A. If you dined at Waffle House #1657 in Catlettsburg, Kentucky or Waffle House #1808 in Ashland, Kentucky between February 12, and February 28, 2018, you are encouraged to contact your local health provider. Also, victims may call Hughes & Coleman for further information about their rights in the class action lawsuit.

