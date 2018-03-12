International Property Show to drive UAE investment in Europe’s property market

The International Property Show (IPS), the Middle East’s biggest property sales platform for local and international real estate markets, is expected to drive UAE investment in Europe’s property market through the show’s dedicated Europe Country Pavilion. IPS will take place from 9th to 11th April at the Dubai World Trade Centre, also featuring Country Pavilion for Egypt as part of the new IPS ‘Mega Property Sale’, which is designed to provide buyers with an excellent opportunity to buy property through exclusive deals with low interest rates.

The Europe Country Pavilion will provide European investment opportunities for UAE investors, featuring a wide range of special prices and package rates that enhance the appeal of overseas property investment. At IPS, European investors will also find exclusive discounts and promotions on UAE properties from some of the country’s leading developers, including Al Mazaya Holdings, Azizi Developments, Danube Properties, Diamond Developers, Dubai Properties, Green Valley, MAG Lifestyle Development, and Wahat Al Zaweya.

Walid Farghal, Director General of IPS commented: “The Europe Country Pavilion at IPS 2018 has been designed to open up European investment opportunities for UAE investors, while also attracting a fresh wave of European investors to the UAE. In this respect, the show will create a mutually beneficial situation where both Europe’s and the UAE’s real estate markets stand to benefit significantly from cross-promotion among an audience of international buyers. The Country Pavilions are a vital part of our new ‘Mega Property Sale’ and we are confident that the upcoming IPS will generate more international sales than ever before.”



European investors play a strong role in the UAE’s real estate market and particularly in Dubai, where the British invested AED 6 billion in 2017 and ranked in fourth place on the list of foreign nationalities investing in the Emirate. UK nationals are also among the top tourists visiting Dubai, with visitor numbers increasing by 10% per year.



European investors are attracted to Dubai’s strategic location between Europe, Asia and Africa, and central position among the Middle Eastern countries, as well as its cosmopolitan culture, which provides an enviable lifestyle for over 209 nationalities. Dubai also provides some of the world’s best investor returns in terms of appreciation and rent. More than 14 million visitors arrive in Dubai every year looking for short-term rental opportunities and this number is expected to grow to 20 million by 2020 as Expo 2020 approaches.



Running for all three days of IPS, the ‘Mega Property Sale’ will showcase market-leading offers and discounted prices from UAE developers, banks, real estate agents and property auction houses, providing investors with a one-stop shop where they can find complete packages of bargain deals. Buyers will also benefit from free legal consultancy, three-day local distress deals through live auctions, and a series of exclusive offers from banks including no processing or service fees, onsite pre-approvals and low interest rates.

Sponsors and partners for IPS 2018 include DLD, MAG Property Development, Azizi Developments, Danube Properties, and The Publicity Network as Key Communication Sponsor.