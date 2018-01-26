Green Motion CEO Richard Lowden makes Green Fleet 100 Most Influential list

The Green Fleet 100 Most Influential list celebrates the most prominent figures in environmental fleet management and is a mix of fleet managers, vehicle manufacturers, government figures, campaigners and company bosses who have all had an impact on the industry to make it greener. This ranges from government policy changes and production of cleaner vehicles to fleets like that of Green Motion which embrace zero or low emission vehicles. The Green Fleet 100 Most Influential list celebrates the most prominent figures in environmental fleet management and is a mix of fleet managers, vehicle manufacturers, government figures, campaigners and company bosses who have all had an impact on the industry to make it greener. This ranges from government policy changes and production of cleaner vehicles to fleets like that of Green Motion which embrace zero or low emission vehicles.

Lowden commented, ‘It is a great honour to once again be included on Green Fleet’s Top 100 Most Influential list – and to have moved up the rankings to within the top 50. At Green Motion we take our commitment to making the industry greener very seriously, and try our best to lead the way, setting an example for our peers. This recognition by Green Fleet makes me immensely proud of the achievements of the Green Motion International team and the Green Motion franchisees across our fleet in over 350 locations across 30 countries.’

