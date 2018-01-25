RAGYARD LAUNCHES SHOP-IN-SHOP AT SELFRIDGES LONDON

New brand RAGYARD, are excited and proud to announce that they have a new shop in shop in Selfridges, London.

RAGYARD is in the Designer Studio on the 3rd floor among premium International brands, with its unusual fantasy world of ideas, excitement and London based creativity. The brand has already made an impact with many special limited editions exclusive to Selfridges proving very popular, as well as brand classics. Alongside this is a range of exceptional vintage homeware, painted vintage shearling, and sequined customized band T shirts. This is a must-visit shop for those searching for a unique, unusual or one-off piece to treasure.

Exclusive to Selfridges:

The exclusive, limited edition pieces for Selfridges include coveted collaboration Cool Hand Wash X RAGYARD which sees 90’s premium vintage sportswear immortalized with diamant crystals. These hand selected garments have been individually crafted in the UK to create a range of truly one of a kind collector’s pieces. Alongside this is a range of unique vintage homeware, painted vintage shearling and sequined customized band T-shirts.

A bazaar of inspiration & fantasy festival dress up:

With the feeling of a bazaar, bringing energy, inspiration and fun, RAGYARD brings a treasure trove of premium, dream festival and dress up fashion. Whether it’s sequins, customized retro 90’s sports pieces or hand painted shearling, the collection is not short of adventure, innovation and individual expression.

The Far Corners of the World

In the last 2 years, since RAGYARD launched its exciting collection, the brand has been passionately adopted by a growing tribe of global followers who love the London based brand and enjoy finding creative individual and unique pieces to take home.

Selfridges Collection Highlights:

Reworked denim, military jackets, trousers and jumpsuits. Hand painted shearling, leather and homeware. Hand selected American Vintage T shirts. Iconic Peacock Sweats. Creative bleach dye hoodies & T Shirts. Tiger badged satin shirt dresses.

RAGYARD Love to Create in London

RAGYARD has its own London based bespoke workroom and takes pride in working with and supporting creatives. Everyone who works with RAGYARD loves to create.

Speaking about the collection the founder and Creative Director Josephine Starsmore said: “London is full of amazing crafts people with increasingly rare traditional skills. RAGYARD aims to revive these in an innovative and exciting way for our global customers. We love to create pieces that allow people to say something about who they are and make them feel happy.”

Describing the RAGYARD brand shops Josephine added: “One-off, individually handmade in the UK garments sit alongside super special globally selected vintage to create the perfect mix. RAGYARD stores are fun, colourful ever-changing places where we try and bring our ethically-minded philosophy to life.”

Events at the RAGYARD shop-in-shop at Selfridges:

With a programme of instore events and activity including: hand painting of one off pieces, customization with embroidery and appliqué with our talented creative team, giving customers the opportunity to produce RAGYARD limited edition pieces.

RAGYARD is about individuality.

The brand loves to create pieces that allow people to say something about who they are and make them feel happy. The RAGYARD brand was launched in 2015 with two of its London stores in Shoreditch and Notting Hill and has expanded as a result of worldwide enthusiasm and encouragement from consumers and store buyers, to being stocked by a carefully curated list of International stores. One-off and individually handmade garments sit alongside specially selected vintage items to create the perfect edit. RAGYARD stores are fun, colourful and ever-changing places where the team try and bring their ethically minded philosophy to life.

ragyard.com