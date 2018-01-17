99 YEARS CELEBRATING IRELAND’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

The 21st January this year (2018) marks the 99th Anniversary of the establishment by the Irish Republican Brotherhood, of the Sovereign Republic of Éire and its’ legitimate Sovereign Dáil Éireann Government and Sovereign Dáil Éireann Courts (4 Courts), democratically elected by the will and wish of the people in the 1918 32 County election. It is, importantly, Ireland’s Independence Day.

Sovereign Seal of Ireland

The current president of the Irish and Fenian Republican Brotherhood, William James (Billy) McGuire will lead the Annual Independence Day commemorations again this year, on Sunday 21st January at 12 noon at the Mansion House in Dublin. Billy will turn the Sovereign Seal Harp (with 12 strings 2018 AD psaltry and the name of the Nation, éire, beneath) of the very first Sovereign Dáil Éireann and the Sovereign Dáil Éireann Courts (4 Courts) for and on behalf of the People, as he and his family have done annually for 99 years.

The event includes a presentation from the IRB President on the importance of the turning of the Sovereign Seal in claiming Ireland's natural resources of land, sea, air, oil, gas, minerals, water and fishing rights which belong to the People of Ireland exactly and in verbatim as proclaimed in accordance with the IRB’s 1916 Proclamation, the foundation document of the State.Ireland's Independence Day has its symbolism rooted in significant events historically. This symbolism can also give context to the recent record-breaking sale of Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting Salvatore Mundi. From ancient Celtic Christianity to the 1916 Rising and beyond, the road to Irish Independence is a long and fascinating one.

After the landslide victory in the general election of 1918 for the IRB's political wing, Sinn Fein and its manifesto, to set up a self governing body in Dublin; the elected representatives of Sovereign Dáil Éireann, an Cead Dáil, sat for the first time in the Mansion House, Dublin on the 21st January 1919 and proceeded to administer the institutes of a working Legitimate Sovereign Government. On the morning of the 21st January, in Vaughan's Hotel (GHQ of the Irish Republican Brotherhood) on what is now Parnell Square, Dublin; Billy’s grand-uncle, as head of the IRB elevated and turned the Sovereign Seal of Dáil Éireann, as in the 1916 Proclamation, claiming sovereignty on behalf of the People and the Sovereign Republic of Éire.

At 12 noon, on the 21st January 1919, the elected members of Sovereign Dáil Éireann met for a private session in the dining room of the Mansion House to receive their seals of office. The room thus became known as the cabinet room. The seals depicted the chosen emblem of Ireland, the Harp with the ancient name of the Nation, éire, beneath. Ireland is the only Nation in the world which has a musical instrument as a National emblem for a good reason. Ancient texts suggest the Harp is the oldest musical instrument known but also the information contained within the structure of Harp is essential for mankind.

The first public meeting of Dáil Éireann occurred in the Round Room of the Mansion House at 2 pm; the proceedings were conducted for the only time entirely in the Irish language, except for previously drafted declarations that were repeated in French and English. The Proclamation of 1916 was read and ratified. The Dáil elected Cathal Brugha as its Ceann Comhairle (chairman). A number of documents were then adopted. These were the:

1919 Sovereign Dáil Éireann Constitution

Declaration of Independence

Message to the Free Nations of the World

Democratic Programme

The Declaration of Independence asserted that Sovereign Dáil Éireann was the parliament of a Sovereign Nation called the sovereign Republic of Éire and Dáil Éireann established a cabinet called the Ministry or "Aireacht", and elected a prime minister known both as the "Príomh Aire" and the "President of Dáil Éireann". They established a court system and organised financing for the ongoing Irish revolution from both a domestic and an international bond drive, spearheaded by the IRB and Fenians in Ireland, America and other Irish centres abroad.

The British Parliament and Monarch refused to recognise the democratic elections held twice to establish the ‘First and Second’ Sovereign Dáil Éireann governments and declared Dáil Éireann an illegal assembly. Having imposed the division of Ireland by its 1920 Ireland act, creating the parliament of Northern Ireland and the Parliament of Southern Ireland, Britain negotiated a treaty with what it referred to as its Parliament of Southern Ireland and gave little option but to accept or face “terrible and immediate war”. This imposition created a divide within the establishment of the democratically elected Sovereign Dáil Éireann.

The Irish Free State came into existence in 1922 with the oath to the English King, his heirs and successors and with membership to the British Commonwealth. The annexed six counties of Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Derry and Tyrone, an apartheid orange state known as Northern Ireland, split the Sinn Féin coalition and led to the outbreak of the Civil War.

This period of history has been extensively studied by Professor Francis M. Carroll in his book: 'Money For Ireland'. Finance, Diplomacy, Politics and the First Dáil Éireann Loans, 1919-36’. On Page 114 Carroll states “The decision in Irish Free State v. Garanty Safe Deposit Company contained a large measure of irony inasmuch as it reinforced the Republican opponents of the Irish Free State. It confirmed their view that the Irish Free State was the "Freak" State rather than the political descendant, legally and democratically arrived at through the process of representative government of the first and second Dáili."

The hearing Carroll refers to, found that the Free State was the construction and de jure descendant of the Parliament of Westminster. The Free State provisional government of the 26 counties and the 6 county orange free state were imposed as an apartheid system on the Sovereign people of Ireland by King George V of England, on the 6th December 1921. The royal Dáil and Seanad Oireachtas that sit in Leinster House Dublin is not Dáil Éireann. This structure is still in place today.

The name of the state is the Sovereign Republic of éire, founded and funded by the Irish Republican Brotherhood. No other state was founded. Billy has been President of the Irish Republican Brotherhood for over 50 years. His family were pivotal to the Republican Movement from the early days of the 1900s.

However, it should also be noted that the surname McGuire and its variations has a long and illustrious history in Ireland which would make it worthy of performing such an important event, as the Turning of Sovereign Seal and the legitimate keepers of Sovereign Dáil Éireann. The family is first mentioned in the Annals as early as 956 A.D.

Towards the close of the thirteenth century, with the installation of Donn Maguire (nb Anglicised), the family began to feature prominently in the records. Between that time and 1600, there were fifteen Maguire rulers of Fermanagh. Following the devastations by the armies of Cromwell and William of Orange, the Irish landed aristocracy, including the majority of the McGuires, fled in 1691, with the "Wild Geese" to France and Austria and a member of the family accompanied the Earls O'Neill and O'Donnell to Rome.

The McGuire titles, which died out in about 1795, were acceptable to the French court to which they had given their allegiance while serving in the many Irish regiments. Mc Guires appear in the archives of Europe's capitals, from Paris to Copenhagen and from Madrid to London. They were renowned for shipping, salt trading and the family are reputed to have taught Columbus how to navigate the seas.

Billy's grand-uncle Tom McGuire bought Vaughan’s Hotel in 1917 (the GHQ of the IRB during Mrs.Vaughans time), on Parnell Square, in order to maintain the access to the underground tunnels, which were widely used by the Republicans, unknown to the British. These tunnels were part of the escape plan from the GPO in 1916 by the leaders of the Rising. The McGuire family donated one million pounds sterling which financed the general election of 1918.

Tom had previously been posted overseas in India and sent vital intelligence back to Vaughan’s via Sam Maguire in London. While in India he befriended V.V. Giri, who later came to study law in Dublin. Giri joined the IRB and subsequently witnessed the rise of Republican ideals while studying here. V.V. Giri went on to become India’s fourth president after independence, and through his Irish Republican connections, India adopted the same colour flag as éire. An Indian delegation continues to commemorate Ireland’s Independence at the Mansion House. It must also be noted that the Mc Guire family once owned the lands and houses at Willowbank, where the University of Limerick now stands. The family donated their home to build a technological institute for the people of Limerick, Tipperary and Clare.

To understand the meanings of the Harp as a national emblem, one needs to go back to ancient Celtic Christianity. Ireland was a hub of ancient knowledge and this now lost information was held in beautifully ornate manuscripts. The harp is not just a musical instrument; it has been described as “the lost symbol”. The Harp in Biblical terms was considered the covenant between God and man with all the information for his planet earth our civilisation contained within.

The Harp contains vital mathematical and geometric information, it maps the path of the sun and moon, contains basic information on the elements and is the basis for modern day technology. It contains information about how man can survive on the earth. It provides information of the grid and graph, how man invented the wheel and built the pyramids. Each string has a meaning, the 12 stringed Sovereign seal Harp represents the four elements, five senses and man's trinity, thought, word and deed. Its harmonic tones accompanied the psalms, considered words of truth, and was known as the Harp of the Psalter. The Harp was removed from teachings and replaced by the images of angels by the Roman Catholic Church.

Power control by the RCC during the Lindisfarne expulsion of the older Celtic Christianity in favour of the Roman belief was enforced from Canterbury in 663. It was suitable for those who wanted control and power over the masses to remove the vital information that every man and woman is born Sovereign.

However, it wasn’t until 1155 under the first and only English Pope, Pope Adrian the fourth and his Papal Bull, Laudibiliter, that gave Lordship of Ireland to King Henry 2nd which began the erosion of the old knowledge and Celtic Christianity from the Island of Ireland, éire. Taking with it the blueprint for humanity, the Harp. No man or woman understands God, yet all sovereignty comes from God. From that period religious images displayed an ‘arc of the covenant’ which depict two angels instead of two five stringed harps, above a closed box thus hiding away this vital information to the people.

Other religious images show individuals making the Harp sign rather than the Harp image itself. Only those educated could decipher its meaning. The Harp sign is a hand gesture in which the index and middle fingers are raised and parted, while the other fingers are clenched. Popularised as the V for victory sign during the world wars and later referred to as the peace sign. Leonardo de Vinci’s Salvatore Mundi (Latin for Saviour of the World) painting which recently sold at a record $450.3 million depicts the image of Jesus formulating the Harp sign, two fingers extended on his right hand and in his left a vacant globe represents the world. In the image, Jesus is showing how the world should be governed by use of this ancient knowledge.

Billy has been in correspondence with the various leaders within the European Parliament. He has asked If the European Parliament will continue to impose a British apartheid system for the 26 and 6 counties of Ireland and allow a provisional government to sit at its' table in Brussels. It is mandatory to have a Sovereign Government sit in Europe. He has discussed the issues of Brexit and how it impacts on the Island of Ireland as a whole. He explains connections between Ancient Celtic Christianity and the European Flag. Understanding the European Flag is crucial. The flag depicts a circle of 5 pointed stars on an azure blue background. The five-pointed star is a representation of the Harp sign. The first four points represent earth, air, fire, water and the fifth point of the star represents sovereignty.

All European men and women are born Sovereign.

Only a Sovereign Government has the right to issue licenses, collect taxes, make appointments, appoint a judiciary and sit at the table in Europe. Sovereign Dáil Éireann has never sat at the European table. Crucially, Dáil Éireann has never ratified or signed any EEC/EU accession treaties.

Yet the Free State Provisional Government of 26 Counties sit in Europe. It poses the question in relation to Brexit, where did that Free State Provisional Government stand when British Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 to leave Europe, shortly before 12:30 pm on March 29, 2017?

The Irish and Fenian Republican Brotherhood commemorate their 160 Anniversary on the 17th March 2018. An event to mark the occasion will begin in Dublin, at 16 Lombard Street, where one of the most critical meetings in Irish history took place. It was in the house of Peter Langan, lathe-maker and timber merchant, on St. Patrick’s Day 1858, that the Irish Republican Brotherhood was founded. Present at that fateful meeting were James Stephens, Thomas Clarke Luby, Joseph Denieffe, Garret O’Shaughnessy and Peter Langan. Parallel with the founding of the IRB in Dublin; the Fenian Brotherhood was founded in America under the leadership of John O’Mahony at Doheny’s in New York.

The immediate origins of the IRB were in the Young Irelanders of 1848. Stephens, O’Mahony and Doheny all took part in the 1848 Rising and fled to France. It was their discussions in Paris that aimed to spark the flame of the next phase of the revolution. Thomas Francis Meagher was a close friend, ally and member, who subsequently sat on the supreme council of the IRB, brought forward from France the concept of the National Tricolour flag, orange next to the pole. On the establishment of the organisation, the tricolour was adopted and adapted to green next to the pole where it remains our current National flag, internationally recognised.

The IRB and Fenian Republican Brotherhood went on to successfully establish the State by a landslide victory in the General Election of 1918, 60 years after its founding. More details of that Commemoration will follow on the events section of Billy’s website billymcguire.com

William James McGuire

President of the Irish and Fenian Republican Brotherhood’s, President of the Sovereign Republic of éire, Sovereign Dáil éireann and the Sovereign Dáil éireann courts (4courts), Keeper of the Sovereign Seals of Dáil Éireann.

