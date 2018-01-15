Green Motion expands in Malta

​International car rental company Green Motion announced today the expansion of its operations in the beautiful Mediterranean island of Malta, opening an in-terminal location alongside Sixt, Europcar, Hertz, Thrifty and Avis Budget.

Green Motion's operations in Malta have been steadily growing over the last three years with them now regarded as a top 4 rental brand within the country.

As well as their brand's expansion in Malta Green Motion recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, and had its best year in its history in 2017 with it now operating in over 30 countries including Europe, North & Central America, and the Middle East.

Green Motion's founder and CEO Richard Lowden said "we're really pleased with the progress that we are making in Malta, who deliver one of the highest levels of customer service within the country. With us now having a new booth in-terminal we are confident that our customers' experience will be further enhanced."



For further information on renting a car with Green Motion please visit www.greenmotion.com