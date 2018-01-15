Worldbox offers Global Company Monitoring

The Business Intelligence company Worldbox has today launched an API-powered Global Company Monitoring service to enable rapid decision-making and logistical workflow management.

Subscribers to the Worldbox Global Company Monitoring service receive notifications of changes at any business - whether a customer, supplier or contract partner - instantly, via XML.

This works thanks to Worldbox's bespoke company information management system which identifies differences between sets of records, and flags important changes in circumstances, their financial statements or trading addresses to the subscriber, as frequently as required.

Subscribing customers can monitor entire portfolios, with all related company data sets delivered into a user-friendly secure system, or fed directly to their own internal systems.

Worldbox CEO, Adrian Ashurst, says this approach enables clients to provide a 'shopping list' of firms they need to watch, particularly wherever business information is scarce - such as in emerging markets – and is unavailable from existing online providers or registers.

"More and more clients are approaching us with a need for Global Company Monitoring," he explains...

"The difficulties faced are that not everything is online. Therefore, by utilising our strength in research we can operate efficiently and quickly on the ground via our extensive network, then provide the results through our API as quickly as our customers require it”.

All XML company data feeds are in a standardised but flexible format, featuring unique company identification WIN Numbers (Worldbox Identification Numbers).

Worldbox's network includes a head office in Switzerland and offices in the UK, Netherlands, Hong Kong and India, as well as branches in Taiwan, Singapore, Portugal, Romania, Algeria, Mauritius and South Africa.

Over 10 million business records are offered by Worldbox, including information on group structures, ultimate company ownership and linked relationships.

Reports are available in English, French, German and Italian languages.

Interested in Global Company Monitoring? See https://api.worldbox.ch/developer

Worldbox is a trusted global provider of business, due diligence and credit information for nearly quarter of a century.

The company specialises in obtaining hard-to-find company information, particularly in developing regions, using a network of on-the-ground agents, serving clients across sectors including Export Credit Risk Insurance, M&A Due Diligence, Anti-Bribery Compliance and Institutional Investment.

Outsell shortlisted Worldbox as an 'Emerging Disruptor' in its Financial, Credit, Legal and Governance, Risk and Compliance Report as "a credit information and Business Intelligence provider that is growing aggressively in brand equity [and has] grown to become the largest provider of cross-border information, locally'.