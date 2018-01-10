Netrix Announces Former Zurich Global Chief Innovation Architect to Join Netrix

Netrix, LLC announced Dean Pipes, formerly of Zurich Insurance, has joined the Netrix team as the Chief Innovation Architect.

Prior to joining Netrix, Pipes led the entire technology work stream for the Zurich North American headquarters, located in Schaumburg, IL and most recently Zurich's global buildout team. Completed in 2017, the Zurich NA buildout was the largest private headquarters buildout in the U.S. at the time. It was strategically designed to transform the digital and workspace technology for Zurich's evolving client and employee experiences.

Zurich used the headquarters to establish the foundational elements, standardization, and execution of their digital transformation. The global standards derived from the design effort in Schaumburg led to similar transformations throughout other offices around the world.

During the headquarter project, Pipes worked closely with Netrix's digital workplace practice to form a steering committee that guided decisions for the new space. The requirements had to not only meet the current needs of users, but provide a secure, visionary, energetic and open-space built for collaboration.

In his new role, Pipes will contribute to the digital workplace practice as an innovator and subject matter expert. He will also assist in product development in the field of behavioral analysis with objectives to improve business productivity, ROI, and user adoption. Pipes will serve as an innovation architect across Netrix practice areas with particularly focus on growing the TetraVX brand that provides unified communication solutions and the integrated collaboration services (ICS) practice that offers a unique approach with AV-as-a-Service.

"I am very excited to join the high-caliber Netrix team and begin to share some of the lessons learned as a customer of Netrix. Switching sides of the table will help mature, scale and develop newer practice areas," said Dean Pipes, Chief Innovation Architect at Netrix. "I am very familiar with the team and look forward to working alongside them. While Netrix has experienced significant success, the next steps in building scale, gaining market recognition, and developing new products and services is going to be a whole new adventure."

Rob Dang, Managing Director for Netrix, stated, "Dean's experience at Zurich is something unique. His level of experience, combined with his vision for the larger picture, allows us to leverage that knowledge and help us build an even stronger and more innovative organization."

Pipes understands innovation and how to turn vision into reality. His addition to the Netrix team brings rare transformational expertise with client-side insight and is a valuable asset to the growing digital workplace practice, user adoption and behavioral analytics services.

