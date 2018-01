The Tennis Athletes Association ( www.taatennis.com ) began operating on January 2018. The main goal of the association is the provision of an open and reliable database of doping test results and the mandatory non-use of TUEs.

Primary activities of the TAA include active support of athletes and their rights on health protection and to play clean, as well as performance improvement based on the new data.

TAA supports athletes, coaches and various tennis organisations that actively oppose TUE, the use of doping and other banned substances. Decisions taken by these people today will affect the future as well as the history of tennis tomorrow.

Website of the organization www.taatennis.com

Facebook: facebook/taatennis