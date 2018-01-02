Netrix, LLC announces intent to acquire Houston-based Synergy CT, adds collaboration and audio/visual depth and breadth

Netrix announced today it signed a definitive agreement to close in the acquisition of Synergy CT.

Netrix’s presence in the south central is tied to strong Microsoft, relocation, and integrated collaboration services practice areas. As more and more organizations are looking to modernize, workspace technology and its effect on culture and collaboration has moved to the forefront of so many corporate technology initiatives. Folding Synergy CT into the Netrix teams adds expertise and resources to support Netrix’s integrated collaboration services and relocation practices.

The strategic move enhances an existing presence in Houston and adds presence in the New Orleans area. These locations, combined with Netrix’s already established presence in Dallas, expand overall reach, developing a strong regional hub. As part of the growth, Netrix intends to build out an executive briefing center in Houston.

“We have been making great strides in the Houston and Dallas area regarding our collaboration practice, but to have the local Synergy team is incredible,” said John McKitrick, a partner and Netrix integrated collaboration services practice director.

“To be able to mirror our briefing center that we have in downtown Chicago is going to bring so much value to our clients. It will be a place that can truly help our clients envision a better way to collaborate.”

Todd Spell, founder and CEO of Synergy CT, said, “We are excited about the ability to join an organization not only strong in the A/V and collaboration space, but as an all-encompassing business IT firm as a whole. The Netrix team has established presence in Dallas and Houston, we are looking forward to supporting that momentum and help take it to the next level.”