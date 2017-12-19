Santa Claus and Rudolph the green-nosed reindeer are on a mission to fight global warming

Santa’s famous and much beloved reindeer are part of the ruminant animal family and therefore produce harmful greenhouse gases. It is said that Santa’s nine reindeer in total travel more than 342 million kilometres around the world on their mission to deliver Christmas presents to eager children, and as a result produce roughly 15 tons of methane gas a year.

The Swiss-led life-science Group Zaluvida has developed a natural product which reduces greenhouse gas emissions from cows and…reindeer! Thanks to this, Santa Claus can now lead the way in the fight against climate change with his climate-smart fleet of eco-reindeer. Mootral is a natural feed supplement consisting of garlic powder and citrus extracts which instantly reduces methane emissions by at least 30 percent.

Zaluvida’s ‎Global Director of Corporate Communications, Daniel de Carvalho, said: “While we all enjoy the festive season and Santa’s annual visit, we oftentimes forget that his fleet of reindeer is actually producing methane, the same greenhouse gas emitted by cows which is 86 times more damaging to the environment than CO2. And just like we can with cows, we’re able to reduce the methane emissions from Santa’s reindeer by at least 30 percent. So from today we are feeding Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph with Mootral, and as a result Santa’s global tour for the first time will be climate neutral.This is Santa’s gift to our climate and we are delighted that Rudolph no longer has to be red-nosed!”

Santa Claus is a much-loved jolly, white-bearded man with a red coat and trousers who lives at the North Pole with his wife Mrs. Claus. Throughout the year, Santa and his elves prepare for Christmas Eve and coordinate the pre-Christmas production of millions of presents in his magic workshop. Together with his fleet of reindeer, including Rudolph the most famous of them all (now with the green nose), Santa delivers gifts to millions of well-behaved children around the world in December every year.

Mootral is a Zaluvida Technology. By applying unique bioactive compounds in animal feed, Mootral reduces greenhouse gas emissions by the agricultural sector and enables increased revenues from climate-smart meat and dairy products. Therefore, Mootral facilitates the value of animal products and a more conscious consumption while simultaneously making a large contribution in reaching the set climate goals.

