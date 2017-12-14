​Green Motion’s European expansion continues

Green Motion confirmed the sale of its latest master country franchise in Albania to a local entrepreneur, Nertil Duli.

The first location is due to open servicing the capital’s airport, Tirana International Airport Nënë Tereza ,during the first quarter of 2018.

Further expansion throughout Albania is planned with sites opening across key locations.

Richard Lowden, the founder and CEO of Green Motion, said, “I am personally delighted to welcome Nertil to our family. Nertil is a highly experienced businessman and is committed to delivering the very best car rental service in Albania and I have no doubt that he will be a credit to our network.”

Mr Duli, the owner of Green Motion’s master country franchise for Albania, said, “It is a real honour to be given the opportunity to partner with Green Motion. Recently I have spent time with their management team and there is no doubt that they are fully committed to supporting myself and my colleagues in this exciting venture.”

