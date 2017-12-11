ARDITO hosts successful workshop ‘Control your content in the digital market place’ at Rome Book Fair

ARDITO, co-funded by the EU as part of Horizon 2020 programme, held its second well attended workshop at the Rome Book Fair Più libri più liberi. The event focused on innovative new ARDITO enabled tools being developed to help monetise the reuse of text publishing, and increasingly more and more multi-media content. Latest developments introduced ARDI – a new Digital Rightsholder Statement and how an eCopyright symbol, human and machine readable can support web licensing of multi-media content.

This second workshop was a chance for creative content providers and organisations to get together through a panel discussion and breakout sessions to:

Understand how ARDITO will support monetising the re-use of creative content on the Internet.

An opportunity to test and give feedback on the ARDITO tools and how they will enable text and multimedia publishers to advance in managing their content throughout supply chains.

Find out more about the project and the specific technologies being developed

The panel discussed how ARDITO tools are now being developed and where users can find out about permissions directly from the content they have discovered.



Break out discussion groups focused on eBooks, ARDI - the Digital Rightsholder Statements and the eCopyright symbol for Multimedia Content with moderators Huub van de Pol (Director and Founder, Icontact), Giulia Marangon from the Italian Publishers Association (AIE) and Anji Clarke (Consultant & Lecturer, i-Publishing).

During his presentation, Huub van de Pol highlighted that ‘our ARDITO enabled BooXtream e-book watermarking tool enables personal ebooks, traceable ebooks, less illegal copying, reduced piracy and improved accessibility’.

Caroline Boyd (COO, The Copyright Hub) added, ‘ARDITO is making it really easy for people to do the right thing, from content owners through publishers and content re-users’.



The second workshop was a great success and ARDITO is already looking forward to the third, to be held in London on 9 Aprilwhich will showcase ARDITO tools’ impact on different markets.

Presentations are available on our website here: Copyright Hub, Icontact, mEDRA and Publishers’ Licensing Services.

​Co-funded by the European Union Project Horizon 2020, ARDITO is all about providing simple tools and services to support SMEs in the creative content sector to find new business ideas though monetising the re-use of their content. In fact over 85% of all actors in the creative industries sector are small and medium sized businesses (SMEs), many of which are employing fewer than ten people but contributing enormous value to the digital value network.

The vision of ARDITO is to automate the exchange of information about rights to any content type, between the owners of the content and users especially small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). This will be done through a connected network of data - which we call the Rights Data Network.

ARDITO will fill the gap in the digital content value network and connect online contents to rights information, by building a complementary digital rights data network (RDN). It does not start from scratch: it builds upon an earlier European Union co-funded project, the Rights Data Integration (RDI) Project (www.rdi-project.eu) which was a project that tested the technical framework developed by the Linked Content Coalition (www.linkedcontentcoalition.org)*. The RDI Project demonstrated unequivocally how such a Rights Data Network could implement the LCC framework; and the Copyright Hub has provided a first implementation of how this works in practice.

​The ARDITO project phase has a total duration of 18 months, and kicked off in January 2017. The project is structured into five work packages with clear deliverables - details of which can be found on our website www.ardito-project.eu together with information about the partners.

ARDITO Project partners:

​ALBUM: www.album-online.com

Associazione Italiana Editori: www.aie.it

b<>com: b-com.com

Europe Analytica: www.europe-analytica.com

Icontact: www.icontact.nl

The Copyright Hub: www.copyrighthub.org

mEDRA: www.medra.org

​* The Linked Content Coalition (LCC) is a not-for-profit global consortium of standards bodies and registries. LCC members are organizations who create and manage data standards associated with content of one or more types, particularly for identifiers, metadata and messaging.