AUCTION OFFERS CHANCE FOR YOU TO STAR IN FOOTBALL MANAGER

Football fans across the world have often taken to the Football Manager franchise to show they can do a better job in the dugout.

Now the Ultimate Charity Auction is offering the ultimate FM prize by giving one lucky winner the chance to star in the next instalment of one of the biggest games on the planet.

The auction, which runs until Wednesday 13th December and has raised almost £1 million for national and local charities since its inception, has attracted glittering prizes from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

And the highest bidder will have a virtual chance to show they could follow in Sir Alex’s footsteps thanks to this money-can’t-buy auction item donated by Football Manager developers Sports Interactive and the League Managers Association.

The prize allows one person to be immortalised as both a player and manager in the January update of the 2018 version as well as enjoying an exclusive tour of the Football Manager studios.

The winner will also receive signed shirts from Wimbledon and Enfield, who are sponsored by Football Manager, as well as a copy of the game.

Other star lots in this year’s Ultimate Charity Auction include an audience with Sir Alex Ferguson, a VIP experience at Tottenham Hotspur, watching Barcelona train and play at the Nou Camp, a chance to play in a football tournament at St George’s Park or watch Sky Soccer Saturday live in the studio.

This year’s auction is supporting the League Manager’s Association Charity – and in particular, its work in raising greater awareness of mental health issues in football – and the GeeWizz charitable foundation, which supports families living with a disability or cancer.

The auction was first launched in 2012 and has raised more than £980,000 for national and local charities.

Auction founder Gina Long MBE said: “The Ultimate Charity Auction has always captured the imagination of both donors and those bidding on the fantastic money-can’t-buy prizes.

“The auction really does make such a big difference to people’s lives, but we simply couldn’t do it without the incredible support of the League Managers Association and everyone who donated amazing prizes.”

Richard Bevan, chief executive of the League Managers Association, said: “We are delighted to be one of the beneficiaries of the auction once again this year.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported the Ultimate Charity Auction. We never take this for granted and the money raised always make such a big difference.”

The auction can be viewed at www.charitystars.com/ultimatecharityauction

