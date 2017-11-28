Green Motion CEO receives top accolade

The founder and CEO of Green Motion, Richard Lowden, received the honour of the Outstanding Achievement award at this year’s Green Fleet Awards which were held at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry, United Kingdom.

The Green Fleet awards are to recognise individuals and businesses that strive to make a real difference in lowering their carbon impact within the fleet sector. The Outstanding Achievement award recognised Richard's dedication and drive in bringing about change in the global rental industry with Green Motion being the first to launch a car rental company on a green/environmental platform.



From the launch of the company in 2007, Green Motion has enjoyed tremendous success despite a more than difficult trading environment with the brand now being present in over 30 countries.



Jason Devoto, Managing Director of the PSI Group said, "Outstanding Achievement- totally deserved. Your pioneering work and fight against the odds needed to be recognised."



Richard Lowden said, "It is an incredible honour to have received GreenFleets Outstanding Achievement award but it is important to note that this was not an achievement undertaken purely by myself but by the entire team here at Green Motion International."



Richard went on to say, "Receiving this award is a tremendous milestone but our journey continues with us being truly focused on further expansion and development for 2018 with us already planning further franchises locations in the US, Europe and the APAC region.”



For further information in hiring with Green Motion, please click greenmotion.com