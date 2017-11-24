SIR ALEX AND BARCA HEAD AMAZING ULTIMATE CHARITY AUCTION FUNDRAISER

An audience with Sir Alex Ferguson and a chance to see Lionel Messi and Barcelona in action await bidders with the return of a glittering global online charity fundraiser.

The Ultimate Charity Auction has been launched after once again attracting stellar prizes from the world of sport, celebrity and lifestyle.

The Suffolk-based auction, which was first launched in 2012 and runs until Wednesday 13th December, has raised more than £980,000 for national and local charities.

This year, the three-week event will support the League Manager Association Charity – In The Game, and the GeeWizz charitable foundation, headed by veteran fundraiser and auction founder Gina Long MBE.

Star prizes include a meet and greet with legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson before watching the Red Devils in action, a chance to watch a Barcelona training session and the opportunity to star in the next instalment of the Football Manager computer game – the world’s most popular football management game.

The auction, which runs until Wednesday 13th December, will this year support those battling mental health problems in football and, through GeeWizz, young people and families living with a disability or cancer.

Gina said: “The Ultimate Charity Auction has always captured the imagination of both donors and those bidding on the fantastic money-can’t-buy prizes.

“We are now back for a sixth year in support of some great causes, knowing that the auction really does make such a big difference to people’s lives.”

The auction – which started life as the Sir Bobby’s Online Auction in honour of the legendary England and Ipswich Town manager before extending its support to more charities - has always had close links with the football world.

Other fantastic lots this year include a chance to record your own single in a renowned Buckinghamshire recording studio, a VIP package for four people at the Badminton Horse Trials, a Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday experience and a VIP experience at PSV Eindhoven.

Gina added: “I am incredibly humbled that the online auction has raised such an amazing figure for national and local charities and this is down to everyone’s generosity.

“This transparent platform has captured the imagination at home and abroad and we are looking forward to another exciting Ultimate Charity Auction.”

Richard Bevan, chief executive of the League Managers Association, said: “We are delighted to be one of the beneficiaries of the auction once again this year.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported the Ultimate Charity Auction over the years. We never take this for granted and the money raised always make such a big difference.”

To view the full auction, please visit www.charitystars.com/ultimatecharityauction

CharityStars.com was founded in 2014 with a passion and aim to change the nonprofit sector and continue its mission to help charities raise money. Since launching, more than 1,000 global celebrities and brands have chosen to work with CharityStars.com, including Andy Murray, Lionel Messi, Jessie J, Joss Stone, David Coulthard and Sir Bobby Charlton, plus over 400 nonprofit organisations, such as Save the Children and Oxfam. Last year Berkeley University named the company one of the most “impacting Social Enterprises globally".