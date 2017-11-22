Greycon Boosts Equipment Efficiency at Jianhui Paper

Greycon is currently implementing its trim solution, X-Trim on four Paper machines at Jianhui Paper in Dongguan city of China. Dongguan Jianhui Paper is one of the biggest Paper and pulp manufacturer’s in China’s Paper industry.

Greycon will implement X-Trim for trimming optimisation integrating with Jianhui Paper’s ERP system, Inspur. Implementation began in July 2017 and the project is expected to go live in December 2017.

Mr Liu Mingwei, CFO at Jianhui Paper said: “We are looking forward to reaping the benefits of Greycon’s system. Greycon has made the implementation process as easy as possible by integrating with our own ERP system. Greycon’s system will give us more time for business analysis and strategic thinking.”

Greycon’s new system is expected to bring numerous benefits to Dongguan Jianhui Paper at multiple levels. Reducing trim waste, minimising pattern and knife change numbers and in-turn greatly increase Jianhui’s overall equipment efficiency. Stock to trim will significantly reduce the stock amount and cost. Meanwhile, X-Trim will minimise manual dependence and personnel faults during the trim process and improve the customer service level.

“X-Trim is integrated with Inspur ERP, through the integration. X-Trim can be fully localised to meet the needs of each machine. In general, the new automated and integrated system processes will provide Dongguan Jianhui Paper the ability to focus over strategic and operative group improvement, increase industrious competitiveness and bring more time for business analysis and strategic thinking,” commented Tian Jinlong, Greycon.

Greycon is the world’s leading provider of production planning, forecasting, scheduling and manufacturing execution systems that have been designed specifically for roll-based & flat sheet industries. Greycon operates throughout the world. Greycon’s strength is the extensive range of specialist software solutions for Plastic Films & Flexible Packaging, Nonwovens, Metals, Converting, Paper and Board industries supported by powerful optimisation algorithms and a highly experienced team of consultants.



Dongguan Jianhui Paper Co., Ltd was established in December 2002. The company is located at Huangchong Village, Zhongtang Town, Dongguan, Guangdong Province. It connects Dongguan-Shenzhen Expressway to its east, with its west connecting Guang-Yuan Express Main Line; its south connecting National Route 107 and Guangzhou-Shenzhen Expressway, and its north connecting Dongjiang Golden Watercourse. There is a dense distribution of water and land communication networks sharing a very favorable geographic location. The company has been provided with its own docks, team of vehicles, logistics distribution and after-sale service, which are unblocked and convenient.

The Company specialises in the manufacture of deluxe single-sided duplex board with grey back with the productivity ranking the first in the world. The company provides fixed quantity of 230~450g, various specifications of flat boards, roll type duplex board with grey back. Its leading products “Jianhui” brand duplex board with grey back has been highly appraised by customers at home and abroad since its launch of products into markets. It has been awarded the famous trademark in Guangdong Province in 2008 and the title of famous brand products in Guangdong Province in 2009. The Company has been chosen as an enterprise with National Quality Level A trust.



