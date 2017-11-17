Green Motion are the headline sponsors at the GreenFleet Awards 2017

Green Motion, the low CO2 rent-a-car company, has agreed to be the headline sponsor for this year's GreenFleet Awards which is held at the Ricoh Arena (the home of Coventry City Football Club) on the 23rd of November 2017.

GreenFleet Awards are there to promote the successes and achievements of the fleet industry throughout the United Kingdom and Europe including the public service sector, large and small business fleets, along with the rent-a-car industry.



Each award category marks the successes of individuals and organisations that are focused on delivering low emission and fuel efficient use of their vehicles.



Richard Lowden, the founder and CEO of Green Motion, said, "It is a real pleasure to be able to support GreenFleet with our awards this year and their ongoing effort to promote low CO2 motoring."



