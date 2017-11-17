Green Motion celebrates its 10th year anniversary

Low CO2 vehicle rental company, Green Motion, is celebrating its 10th year in operation. Launched in 2007 in the United Kingdom by the company's founder, Richard Lowden, Green Motion has enjoyed unprecedented success.

While the early days of the organisation were tough, due to the global recession taking hold within weeks of the business launching, the company's USP of offering green / environmentally friendly car rental quickly took traction with them enjoying expansion throughout the United Kingdom, opening within key operational airports including London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Manchester International Airport.

2010 saw the Green Motion brand open its first international franchise outside the United Kingdom in Mexico where a former Budget Rent-A-Car franchise acquired the master rights for the entire country. Following Mexico, Green Motion's international expansion continued with further country franchises being acquired throughout Europe including Italy, Greece and Iceland.

From a one country operation in 2007, Green Motion now operates in over 30 countries around the world including locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and in North & Central America.

The company's founder and CEO, Richard Lowden, said, "To say the journey this far has been a thrilling ride would be an understatement but our work has only just begun."

Richard went onto say, "While we've achieved a major milestone, our ultimate target is to be in over 100 countries throughout the world but we have a fantastic family of franchisees which have created a tremendous platform for the next phase of Green Motion's growth."

For further information on franchising with Green Motion, please visit greenmotion.com