Green Motion's award winning franchisees

Green Motion held its annual car rental award ceremony following its international conference in the United Kingdom. The awards are designed to celebrate the successes and achievements of individuals, franchise locations and franchise countries within the Green Motion network.

The award categories covered many topics including branding, revenue management, the environment but most importantly, delivering the highest levels of customer service within the rent-a-car industry. Franchise countries that won awards included Green Motion Netherlands, Italy, the UK, Croatia, Czech Republic, Iceland, Greece, Finland, Poland, Sweden and operations in the United States including Orlando, Miami and San Diego.

The 'Dedication to Green Motion Award' went to Sergio Ochoa, the founder of Green Motion Mexico who, as well as supporting the Green Motion brand and delivering in credibly high levels of customer service, mobilised his entire network to collect and distribute aid following the terrible earthquakes that hit the beautiful country of Mexico.

Richard Lowden, Green Motion's founder and CEO, said, "The awards ceremony was amazing and gave us the opportunity to mark the successes and triumps of the Green Motion franchise family."

As well as the Green Motion awards, there were a number of special awards supported by Green Motion's supply partners including Rentalcars, Cartrawler and Expedia, marking the highest levels of customer service excellence.

The awards ceremony was culminated with a performance by the BAFTA award winning ventriloquist and comedian, Nina Conti.

For more information on Green Motion's car rental awards, please visit: greenmotion.com