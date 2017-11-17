Green Motion holds its 2017 international conference in its home town of Woburn

The international car rental company, Green Motion, held its 2017 international conference in Woburn, Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom at its international head office. The entire management team of Green Motion, including the company's founder and CEO, Richard Lowden, welcomed representatives from its worldwide network meaning that individuals were in attendance from over 30 countries.

Franchisees had not only the opportunity to meet key staff from each department including accounts & finance, business development, operations, central reservations, customer service, franchise development and marketing but also benefited from an in-depth presentation from Richard and Chay Lowden, covering the year's successes and the future developments that the business has in the pipeline for 2018.

Following the business meeting, the franchisees enjoyed a gala celebration at the iconic Woburn Sculpture Gallery at Woburn Abbey, Bedfordshire.

Richard Lowden, Green Motion's founder and CEO, said, "This is our largest conference ever with us receiving a full uptake from our international network. It was a fantastic opportunity to spend time with our franchisees and for them to meet our entire head office team and, of course, celebrate the successes of the year and focus on our future objectives."

Richard went onto to say, "Green Motion has been at the forefront of disruption in the global car rental industry and I am confident that we will continue to be a growing and major force within our sector."

