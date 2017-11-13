CATHAY PACIFIC APPOINTS BEDAT & CO AS OFFICIAL TIMEKEEPER TO THE INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE – A WORLD FIRST

Bedat & CO Geneve proudly announce its appointment as the official timekeeper for Cathay Pacific – the first appointment in history of a timekeeper by an airline.

The celebrated Swiss watchmaker is no stranger to the award-winning airline, having begun a partnership several years back as a time sponsor and the brand of its choice in all Cathay Pacific’s international in-flight airshow time displays.

Partnerships between horological maisons and sporting events on land and at sea are par for the course but this unique partnership between timekeeping brand and airline marks the first of its kind.

“We have been working with Cathay Pacific since 2011,” says Charmaine Low, Marketing Director for Bedat & CO. “Passengers flying with Cathay would observe time is brought to them by Bedat & CO at the base of their personal television screens, across all classes.

Now, we are bringing the partnership one step further with our appointment as official timekeeper for the airline – the first of its kind in the world and a step we at Bedat & CO are very proud and happy to announce.”

With its founding philosophy of a watch brand created ‘by a woman for women’, Bedat & CO’s appointment by the airline is a powerful way to celebrate the spirit of the modern woman – brave, independent and unfettered by borders. The world is hers for the taking and she does it with elegance and style.

Founded by Madame Simone Bedat, a woman renowned for her vision and belief that the modern woman needs a timekeeping machine that is all her own, each Bedat & CO timepiece is an extension of the modern woman’s way of life as well, where travel forms an important component. Bedat & CO ’s promise of flawless timekeeping is, of course, a given while its master craftsmanship embodies, serves, respects and celebrates the needs, aspirations and desires of women at its very core.

Madame Bedat, a true woman of character, aspired to make fine handcrafted time pieces for women of character. Her dream has finally come true!

Founded by the pioneering and visionary Madame Simone Bedat, Bedat & CO is a Genevois

watchmaker with its roots deeply-embedded in the 500 year-old history of Swiss watchmaking tradition. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Bedat & CO is also, uniquely, a brand founded by a woman and whose creations have women entirely in mind. Its aesthetics are inspired by the Art Deco spirit although its every design has classical timelessness at its heart. Bedat & CO is the preferred brand of women who appreciate timepieces that celebrate the spirit of the independent woman who embraces modernity yet appreciates eternal, enduring and a fiercely feminine style.

Established in 1946, Cathay Pacific is the flagship airline of Hong Kong and operates an award-

winning fleet of aircraft that services close to 200 destinations around the world, including in codeshares and joint ventures. A member of the Oneworld alliance, Cathay Pacific also includes its subsidiary, Cathay Dragon and counts itself as one of the best airlines in the world, bringing its famous brand of Hong Kong-inspired inflight hospitality and gracious service to the world via its award-winning crew and aircarft.

To learn more about BEDAT & CO GENEVE please visit www.bedat.com