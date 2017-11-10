ART AUCTION TO RAISE FUNDS FOR CHILDREN LIVING IN EXTREME ADVERSITY

A superb array of artwork is up for auction on CharityStars.com to raise funds to care for children living in extreme adversity in India and Africa.

High Resolution Print Quality Images available for Download, here: https://we.tl/zJmfaWjACO

The ‘Home is Where the Heart is’ exhibition in London, curated by Lee Sharrock, and associated auction has been organised to support the work of the charity Arms Around the Child and to help build a new home for HIV+ orphans in Jaipur, India.

Some of the most exciting established and emerging contemporary artists, designers, photographers and musicians have kindly donated artwork. Many have created new work especially or donated work that fits perfectly with the theme of ‘Home is Where the Heart is”.

The exhibition features unique artworks in a variety of media including; Alastair Mackie’s ‘Untitled (heart):’ a sculpture of a heart created from a modified wasp nest; Neon: Rebecca Mason’s ‘Fragile’ created using a selection of her friends’ baby scans; Taxidermy: Hannah Matthews’ tortoise with a light housed inside its shell; Jewelry: Andrew Logan’s Ganesha brooch; highly collectable drawings, paintings, prints, collage, and screen-prints by artists and designers including; Zandra Rhodes, who has donated a screen-print of Ayers Rock; Beatrice Brown (from her recent exhibition at Gallery 46); Jamie Reid, anarachist-artist famous for the Sex Pistols ‘Never Mind the Bollocks’ album artwork; and surrealist Nancy Fouts. Pure Evil has donated an artwork aptly named ‘EU Break-Up Nightmare’, Romulo Celdran has created a hyperreal drawing of a red heart-shaped lollipop; and Diego Fortunato has given an abstract wall piece.



Ben Summers is donating a large-scale artwork created in collaboration with children at an Arms Around the Child home in West Africa, and Paul Broomfield is exhibiting some of his hand-crafted taxidermy birds housed in bejewelled cabinets alongside colourful paintings created by children during an art workshop he hosted at an Arms Around the Child home in Jaipur.

As well as the themed exhibition, there is a specially curated photography exhibition featuring limited edition prints donated by David Byrne, Terry O’Neill and Derrick Santini. Also featured is an exclusive portrait of Prince by Mike Ruiz donated by Prince’s former Manager Kiran Sharma, a Patron of Arms Around the Child.

The lots that can be found at www.charitystars.com/aatc will close on November 14 at 3:00pm GMT, to be part of a live auction on November 16. The exhibition is open to the public from November 9 to November 16 at Fiat Chrysler Motor Village in London.

