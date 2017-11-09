Netherlands leading telecom & ICT company KPN joins ngena

ngena, the next generation enterprise network alliance (www.ngena.net), announces today that KPN, the Netherlands’ leading telecom & ICT company, is entering the global alliance. KPN enlarges the reach of ngena’s network, adding the Netherlands to this unique set of telecom carriers, a crucial geography in the enterprise segment.

KPN will extend the global alliance network significantly by adding new geographies

ngena solutions allow enterprises to benefit from consistent data connectivity services around the globe turning the regional networks of alliance partners into one Software Defined Network (SDN). The architecture is based on sharing the local network assets using cloud and virtualization technology to provide hybrid VPN services. This allows multinational customers of each member of the alliance to have a global data connectivity network which is secure, stable, scalable and easy to use, while being supported by the local access and local care of each alliance member.

Alessandro Adriani, Managing Director at ngena, is delighted to share that KPN is joining the alliance: “KPN is a crucial addition to our alliance as they are covering the Netherlands, one of the most relevant European country for enterprise customers. Together with the KPN team, we look forward to serving enterprises with an unmatchable customer experience”.

Michel van Wissen, Executive Vice President at KPN Wholesale says: “ngena offers an innovative and powerfull business model for enterprise networking on a wholesale basis, we would like to contribute to, and our customers to benefit from the power of this alliance.”

Since the official announcement of ngena by its four founding members CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom, Reliance Jio, and SK Telecom at the Mobile World Congress in February 2016, ngena has seen more than ten strong international partners around the globe joining the alliance.

The original press release can be found here: http://www.ngena.net/kpn-joins-ngena/

About ngena

Leading international telecommunication companies are forming ngena, the Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance. Founded by Deutsche Telekom, CenturyLink, Reliance Jio and SK Telekom in early 2016, the Alliance has now grown to include several new telecom partners such as Altice with SFR and Portugal Telecom, Expereo, KPN, Starhub, Telus, Neutrona and PCCW Global plus technology partners Cisco, Comarch and Equinix . The partners share their networks, cloud infrastructure and know-how to build a truly global Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) that is managed via a central technology platform. The result is a new global business network that is easy to use, highly scalable and fast to deploy. With these values ngena is paving the way for a truly globalized digital economy.

For more information see: www.ngena.net │ LinkedIn │ YouTube │ Twitter │ Xing

About KPN Wholesale

KPN is the leading telecommunications and ICT service provider in the Netherlands, offering wireline and wireless telephony, internet and TV to consumers and end-to-end telecom and ICT services to business customers. The KPN network, both fixed and mobile, is an open network. KPN provides wholesale network services to third parties and operates an efficient IP-based infrastructure with global scale in international wholesale through iBasis.

Images: