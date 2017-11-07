Green Motion exhibits at the World Travel Market 2017

International car rental company, Green Motion, is exhibiting for the 7thyear at the World Travel Market held at London Excel.



This year, Green Motion is exhibiting at the Crowne Plaza and is not only welcoming prospective new franchisees but is also hosting a number of strategic seminars and workshops for its expanding franchise network.

Green Motion which was launched in 2007 is celebrating its 10th year which has seen the brand grow from its original roots in the United Kingdom to over 30 countries throughout the world.

Green Motion is now embarking on the next stage of its expansion and is flat-out in the recruitment process for new countries to join the network.

Arrange a visit with the management team today by emailing franchise@greenmotion.com.

For further information on franchising, please visit greenmotion.com

For information on the World Travel Market in London, please visit london.wtm.com