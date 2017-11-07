GALATA CHEMICALS® ANNOUNCES A GLOBAL PRICE INCREASE FOR MARK® TIN HEAT STABILIZERS

Due to continued escalation of raw material costs coupled with increased manufacturing costs, Galata Chemicals is implementing a price increase of a minimum of $0.35 USD / KG for all Mark Tin Heat Stabilizers. This increase will be effective immediately, or as contracts allow.

Galata Chemicals is a leading global producer of plastic additives including mixed metal heat stabilizers, organotin heat stabilizers and catalysts, primary and secondary plasticizers, polymer modifiers and chemical foaming agents.

Additional information concerning Galata Chemicals is available at www.galatachemicals.com