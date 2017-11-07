Greycon releases new version of X-Trim and opt-Studio

Greycon has today announced the 9.2 release of its planning tools, X-Trim® and opt-Studio™.

X-Trim new developments include:

Load planning Phase II: optimal decomposition of the trim solution into container / truck loads.



Length tolerance: the system can consider mixed-length reels when reel lengths / diameters vary slightly (also known as slabbing).



Algorithmic performance improvement: the new version is 6.3% faster on smaller problems and 19.9% faster on difficult problems.

opt-Studio new developments include:

New entities: ship-to groups for load planning, distribution centres and supply networks. These lay the foundations for the integration with the recently-announced Greycon Forecasting tool. The resulting future inventory profiles for remote warehouses and vendor-managed inventory become part of the system and are fully manageable.



Synchronisation: the new release extends multi-user capabilities, providing automatic conflict resolution.



ATP/CTP: Additional capabilities for multi-site implementations.

Constantine Goulimis, CEO at Greycon, said: “Growth in both our installed user base and internal development resources has enabled us to deliver this version to the market quickly. Improvements include new features as well as enhancements. Trials at one of Greycon’s plastic film clients resulted in a waste reduction from 8% to 3% in one instance, results that are in keeping with our goal of striving to maximise efficiencies, be it by improving material utilisation, productivity or rapid responses to unforeseen problems.”

Greycon is the world’s leading provider of production planning, forecasting, scheduling and manufacturing execution systems that have been designed specifically for roll-based & flat sheet industries. Greycon operates throughout the world. Greycon’s strength is the extensive range of specialist software solutions for Plastic Films & Flexible Packaging, Nonwovens, Metals, Converting, Paper and Board industries supported by powerful optimisation algorithms and a highly experienced team of consultants.

