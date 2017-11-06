Link Group extends its European operation with the acquisition of Capita Asset Services

Link Group (ASX: LNK) has completed its acquisition of London headquartered Capita Asset Services (CAS) from Capita plc.

The acquisition of Capita Asset Services is a strong strategic fit and is in line with Link Group’s strategy to grow through further penetration of attractive markets and expand its product and regional capabilities and in particular extending the European operating platform.

Link Group is a market-leading provider of technology-enabled solutions in financial and corporate markets. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with a market capitalisation of approximately AUD $4billion and is included in the S&P/ASX100.

Following the acquisition of CAS, Link Group now operates in 17 jurisdictions worldwide, has annual revenue of over £750m* and employs more than 7000 industry specialists. Globally, it has more than £600bn of assets under administration, services 35 million individual shareholders and manages 45 million financial records.

Link Group Managing Director, John McMurtrie, said: “In CAS, we have acquired a business with leading market positions across its fund, corporate and private client, shareholder and banking and debt service lines. The business has longstanding customer relationships, operating in growth markets. The business, renamed as Link Asset Services, is highly complementary to Link Group and represents an attractive platform for further expansion in the UK and European markets.”

Anthony O’Keeffe, CEO of Link Group’s new Link Asset Services division commented: “We are delighted to be part of Link Group, a forward-thinking company committed to delivering enhanced client value through ongoing investment in technology, people and processes. This, coupled with new complementary and supplementary capabilities and a broader international reach, puts us in an excellent position to continue to develop our strong partnerships with our clients.”

Mr McMurtrie added: “With this acquisition, Link Group is now a truly international company with expanded opportunities for further growth. We are genuinely excited by the opportunities for the expanded Link Group, our new clients and new colleagues.”

* Combined revenue of Link Group and CAS for 12 months ending 30 June 2017

Link Asset Services works in partnership internationally with almost 7,000 clients including asset managers and investors, business managers, asset owners, trustees, issuers and borrowers. We provide the infrastructure through which assets are secured or deployed in both regulated and unregulated markets. The 3,000+ staff of Link Asset Services deliver more than 70 closely aligned services and help capital flow through the financial markets by processing £45bn of payments annually; as well as protecting and safeguarding more than £600bn held in funds, entities and other instruments.

Link Asset Services administers and safeguards assets across ten highly-regulated European jurisdictions. We work with a broad range of market segments, industries and asset classes, including equities, bonds and debt, and real assets. We work closely with regulators, industry bodies and market intermediaries. Our clients often procure multiple services from us and our approach and execution success has enabled us to build market leading positions across all of our business lines:

Link Market Services (share registration, investor relations, share investment services and treasury)

Link Fund Solutions (AIFM, fund administration, transfer agency, ISA plan management)

Corporate Services (finance and accounting, company secretarial, entity management, outsourcing services)

Private clients (trust and company services, including inter-generational transfers)

Banking and Credit Management , through the Asset Services brand provides loan origination and servicing, debt work-out, compliance and regulatory oversight.

Link Administration Holdings (Link Group) administers financial ownership data and drives user engagement through technology. Underpinned by its investment in technology, people and processes, it delivers comprehensive data and information solutions for companies, large asset owners and trustees across the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.linkgroup.com