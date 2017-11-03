VR, AR & MR specialists Laduma to take viewers on a 360 journey across the United States

Laduma, one of the world’s leading Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality brands, will take viewers to iconic locations across the United States via a stunning new 360 video called ‘An Alternative Journey Across the US’ at the World Travel Market in London next week.

The company’s VR, AR and MR work will be a key attraction at the event, which brings together travel industry leaders for three days at the Excel Arena from Monday.

Laduma serves all categories of the tourism industry including hotel chains, sports tourism, ecotourism, destination marketers, countries, regions and cities, among others. It has shot 360 VR throughout the world from Oman to Hawaii.

The new video contains footage of locations across America, many of which have never before been shot in 360 VR.

From night diving off the coast of Hawaii’s Big Island, shot with Laduma’s custom underwater cameras, to ballooning over Utah’s Canyon Lands, filmed with the company’s drone technology, it inspires viewers’ curiosity to discover 'off the beaten track' experiences.

Viewers are also taken through Alligator Valley in Florida, a roller derby at Beehive State in Salt Lake City and a Wyoming rodeo, among other unusual locations and activities.

Dave Alder, Laduma’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Here at Laduma, we like to take viewers on new kinds of 360 VR journeys, AR and MR experiences that open their minds to unusual adventures and destinations.

“We are delighted to demonstrate our approach at World Travel Market.”

The 360 video, as well as an accompanying MR experience, can be experienced at the Laduma stand (UKI230) at London’s Excel Arena from Monday until Wednesday.

Laduma also offers a huge stock library of 360 2D video, featuring incredible content shot at destinations across the world.

The 360 video, entitled ‘An Alternative Journey Across the US’ can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz6ig_ZW_eo



For more details go to www.laduma.co.uk

Laduma is the game-changing Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality content company that solves real brand challenges by creating incredible 360, 3D and 2D experiences. With offices in the UK, US and South Africa we produce truly ground-breaking solutions to help iconic global brands tell their stories like never before.