Richard Lowden presents at the CarTrawler 2017 Winter Conference

Richard Lowden, the founder and CEO of the mobility company, Green Motion, was invited to join a distinguished panel at the 2017 CarTrawler Conference. The panel included Manuel Nunez (Group Commercial and Franchise Director of Gold Car Rental), Aileen McCorrmack (Chief Commercial Officer of CarTrawler), Christopher Rusden (Senior Vice President of Hertz) and Mark Kingsman (CEO East Coast Rentals). The discussion was moderated by David Cotter (CarTrawler's Director of Supply and Business Development Strategy).

The panel was asked questions on the future of car rental and mobility covering the impacts of disruptors entering into the market segment. All of the panellists shared a common belief that the international car rental market is already experiencing major shifts and there is an urgent need for the industry, as a whole, to modernise and evolve its practises.

Richard Lowden shared the many innovations that Green Motion will be introducing over the next 24 months with the aim of delivering a more frictionless car rental service experience while maintaining the company's price competitive position.

Richard said, "It has been a real pleasure for Green Motion to support CarTrawler's 2017 Winter Conference and gain a better understanding of the thoughts and feelings of my peers within the industry, while the future is certainly going to be challenging, it is also going to be extremely exciting."

