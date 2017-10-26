Five Star Institute CEO Urges Confirmation of Brian Montgomery as FHA Commissioner

Today, Five Star Institute President & CEO Ed Delgado released an op-ed article supporting the nomination of Brian Montgomery to the position of Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Commissioner and arguing for his swift confirmation. If confirmed by the Senate, Montgomery will rejoin the public sector from The Collingwood Group, a financial services advisory firm which he co-founded in 2009.

Prior to forming the Collinwood Group, Montgomery’s public service included time in the executive office of the President where he served as Deputy Assistant to President George W. Bush and a four year tenure at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) where he served as Assistant Secretary and FHA Commissioner.

Delgado argued that Montgomery’s time in the private sector makes him an ideal choice to lead FHA at this time. “During his time at Collingwood, Montgomery had the unique opportunity to obtain candid perceptions from the residential mortgage servicing industry and keenly understand the impediments that burdensome regulations place upon the development of homeownership,” Delgado wrote.



“He heard the frustrations of an industry struggling to come to grips with prescribed changes to business practices which are often conflicting and unclear. He observed as the industry put forth proposal after proposal for modernizing and improving business practices and communication, only to be ignored or told to stand down.”

Click HERE to read the op-ed.

