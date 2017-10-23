ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY TO DINE WITH DAME VIVIENNE WESTWOOD UP FOR AUCTION ON CHARITYSTARS.COM

Charitystars.com has a very special auction that is currently online: the unique opportunity to dine with fashion royalty, Dame Vivienne Westwood.

The highest bidder and a guest will join Vivienne Westwood and up to 24 of her highly influential friends at SUSHISAMBA in London on Tuesday 7 November. The exclusive dinner will be created by corporate chef Claudio Cardoso, featuring dishes using ingredients sourced from the rainforest in the Peruvian Amazon.

Vivienne Westwood is a world renowned British fashion designer and businesswoman. She has donated this experience to support Cool Earth, a charity for which she is an ambassador and has already given more than £1 million to support the charity’s actions.

Cool Earth works alongside indigenous villages to halt rainforest destruction. It aims to put local people back in control, providing the resources they need to keep their forest intact.

This auction closes on 26 October 2017. For more information and to bid please visit: https://www.charitystars.com/viviennewestwood

CharityStars.com was founded in 2014 with a passion and aim to change the non-profit sector and continue its mission to help charities raise money. Since launching, more than 1000 global celebrities and brands have chosen to work with CharityStars.com including Andy Murray, Lionel Messi, Jessie J, Joss Stone, David Coulthard and Sir Bobby Charlton, plus over 400 non-for-profit organisations, such as Save the Children and Oxfam. Last year Berkeley University named the company as one of the most “impacting Social Enterprises globally".