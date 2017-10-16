Laduma to show how VR is helping to launch hit TV series

Laduma will show how the launch of ground-breaking travel series Photo Number 6 is benefiting from virtual reality at MIPCOM in Cannes next week.

Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality Content Company Laduma is working with producers of an innovative travel series to show how VR adds value to new content

The VR/AR content company worked closely with producers of the hit TV show, which features star Alan Fletcher.

That partnership has seen Laduma create a series of 360 films based on the series, allowing fans to step inside the TV show and experience it in a completely new way.

The content will be shown at MIPCOM next week, as the entertainment industry gathersfor four days of high-level meetings, screenings and conferences.

Ben Smith, CEO of Laduma, said: “We are hugely excited to launch our VR films to accompany series one of Photo Number 6. We believe it marks a new way that TV shows can interact with fans and pull them into their worlds.

“What we have tried to show is that this is not about VR competing with TV, it is about how it can add value to the main event. Our aim was to take people beyond the series and into the heart of those places Alan visited. And by doing that, build a deeper bond between show and audience.”

In every episode of Photo Number 6, host Fletcher seeks out five travel experiences, delving into the heart and soul of the places and people he visits.

The challenge is for him to photograph each of those five locations, but then choose just one photograph that sums up the entire experience.

Laduma camera operators accompanied Photo Number 6 producers on their global trek, enabling them to create VR sequences that mirror and compliment the series.

Fletcher, who made his name as Dr Karl Kennedy in the globally-successful TV series Neighbours, said: “Photo Number 6 is not a standard travel programme. We are taking viewers ‘under the surface’, to explore the culture, the politics, the landscape and the humanity of the places we visit.

“Through five fast paced cinematic segments, we accompany audiences on a quirky, humorous, dramatic and, occasionally, risky ride into some fascinating and exciting destinations.

“Traditional marketing of television and film products relied upon slick 2D trailers to excite viewer interest. Audiences now are looking for a more immersive experience in line with what their computers and devices can offer."

Laduma will also be hosting a question and answer panel with Ben Smith and Wayne Scholes, Executive Producer of Photo Number 6, at MIPCOM.

The session will also include a panel - made up of industry experts - that discusses where the industry goes next.

They will take to the stage at 9.30am on October 17th Verrière Californie (Palais 5) to reveal how VR is helping to launch Photo Number 6 – and then give a taste of the industry’s future.

Laduma will be exhibiting at stand P-1.B2 - P-1.C-1 during MIPCOM in Cannes, which runs from October 16th to 19th.

Laduma is the game-changing Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality content company that solves real brand challenges by creating incredible 360°, 3D and 2D experiences. With offices in the UK, US and South Africa we produce truly ground-breaking solutions to help iconic global brands tell their stories like never before.