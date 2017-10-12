Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality Content Company Laduma to map out industry future

The future of media, and how we consume it, is being shaped before our eyes. But as the new frontier of Mixed Reality beckons and VR/AR continue to develop, Laduma will examine how these incredible experiential platforms can provide tangible value for the brands and organisations using them in entertainment and beyond. At MIPCOM, we will include a case study from a recently commissioned TV series.

Laduma will map-out the future of augmented, virtual and mixed reality in the entertainment industry, at MIPCOM in Cannes next week.

The cutting-edge content company will provide unique insight on the film and TV business as industry leaders gather for four days of high-level meetings, screenings and conferences. The panel will take place at the famed Palais Des Festivals on Tuesday, Oct 17th at 9.30am.

Delegates will be updated on the latest audience figures for these experiential platforms and be shown how VR and AR can be used to market and even sell content.

There will also be an exclusive screening of content that was shot to support the recently commissioned travel show, Photo Number 6.

Laduma CEO Ben Smith, who will be leading the address, said: “We are witnessing the dawn of a fourth industrial revolution.

“Water and steam changed the world. So too did electricity. And we can’t imagine our lives without the internet but now we stand on the brink of a creative, content revolution that will fundamentally alter the way we live, work, and relate to one another. Technology will provide the platform.

“The entertainment business will be at the centre of this change and is already embracing these experiential new technologies, but no one yet knows where the journey goes from here. In Cannes we hope to point the way, with a discussion that will involve industry leaders and cutting edge content as we explore the possibilities for those who buy, sell and market content, as well as those who are already creating it.”

Laduma will invite the executive producer of Photo No 6, Wayne Scholes, to explain his decision to involve VR in the production of his hit TV show, with members of the cast also set to contribute.

The session will end with a panel that discusses where the industry goes next with Laduma’s Vice President of Strategy Alex Kunawicz, featuring.

He added: “Our intention at MIPCOM this year is to illustrate the potential of AR, VR and MR in bringing consumers closer to the TV shows and films they love. The technology we have here at Laduma is very much a part of that.

“The entertainment industry is constantly evolving and this is an exciting time for us to tell people about our role in that story.”

Laduma's presentation will take place at Verriére Californie (Palais 5) from 9.30am to 10am on October 17th.

