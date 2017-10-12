PSI Partners With Grad DNA For Mobile Assessment

PSI , the leading global technology-first talent measurement firm empowering organisations to select and develop talent, today announced a key strategic partnership with Grad DNA . Working together they offer organisations a way to bring leading assessment content to candidates through mobile-first technology, in a way that enhances candidate engagement and drives diversity in the applicant pool.

Mobile-First Approach To Assessment Allows Employers To Drive Candidate Engagement and Diversity

Mobile assessments are vital in today’s job market, with smartphones being the primary device for 16-24 year olds to access the internet (i). The natural choice for recruiters looking to target students and graduates is a mobile platform, and Grad DNA and PSI are working together to provide ‘mobile first’ solutions that are crafted to employer needs and cater for today’s digital native candidates.

Grad DNA’s app allows job seekers to take assessments on their smartphone and be matched to opportunities, at which point candidates can preview a job description and start their application, all within a few clicks. This technology opens up opportunities for employers to assess and sift candidates at the initial stage in more engaging ways for the candidate. Psychometric assessments that tap into different aspects of ability and personality are commonly used in first stage recruitment processes across many different sectors such as retail, utilities and finance.

Stephen Reilly, founder and director of Grad DNA says: “The science of psychometrics has always been proven but the method of delivery needs to move with the times and be tech first - the days of needing desktop computers and fixed-line broadband have long gone. We have built a mobile app that allows companies the freedom to create an engaging experience for candidates tailored to the company’s values and brand, with all the rigour that’s expected from a well-considered recruitment experience. The app can contain the entire recruitment process, acting as the medium for communication between the company and the candidate from initial knowledge of a role, through the assessment and interview stages to job offer. Finding an assessment provider that has the expertise to understand what clients need and how to assess for fit-to-role in an engaging and fresh way wasn’t easy. I am so pleased to be working with PSI, whose ability to interpret clients’ needs for role requirements are second to none.”

Allowing jobseekers to easily find and apply for jobs on mobile devices, while processing the high quantity of applications and quickly progressing quality candidates, is a must for all progressive employers.

Chris Small, VP International at PSI says: “Grad DNA’s technology, and PSI’s leading assessment content, is the perfect combination for employers to identify engaged and talented candidates, while offering job seekers an engaging and positive first step in the recruitment process, which in 2017 has to be delivered on a smartphone to deliver the best user experience. This is very much about giving organisations an assessment process that is fit for their organisation and today’s ways of working. Not only does a mobile-first solution ensure that it’s a super engaging experience, it also makes the whole process fairer, more accessible and guards against digital discrimination.”

PSI delivers 13 million assessments globally each year. PSI Talent Measurement solutions enable organisations to identify and select the highest performing human capital across the widest range of job roles. Our unique blend of scientifically proven assessment content, market leading technology and our extensive knowledge and expertise, ensure we deliver selection methods that drive individual and organisational effectiveness.

Grad DNA are experts in mobile assessment, using a unique app to deliver tests and match candidates to job roles. This innovative approach gives organisations an edge to engage with candidates and create brand value from the first touch.