Odesa Offshore Conference 2017: Burisma Group announces completion of 3D seismic survey at Vodyanovske field

International Energy Group Burisma completed 3D seismic survey at Vodyanovske field as part of its investment program. It was announced during the Odesa Offshore Conference 2017, held on October 5-6, where Burisma served as a partner. Currently, the company’s experts are processing the data obtained from ARAM seismic acquisition system in an area covering 70 km2.

“We have acquired high-quality data, which shows the Vodyanovske field geological structure and confirms the presence of gas deposits, says the CEO for Ukrainian Operations at Burisma Taras Burdeinyi. – Though preliminary, the data obtained from the new well that we are drilling now at Vodyanovske field is promising. The target depth of the well is 5900 m. We expect a significant increase in natural gas production after the seismic survey and drilling operations are completed”.

The total scope of works under the investment program exceeds 250 km2. In August this year, Burisma Group started seismic surveys at Derkachevsko-Voitenovskoye and Klubanovsko-Zubrenkovskoye fields. The geological data obtained from the surveys will allow the company to drill new wells at the fields in 2018.

BURISMA GROUP is the largest independent natural gas producer in Ukraine. It is a vertically integrated holding company engaged in the exploration, production, service, and sale of hydrocarbons. Burisma operates the largest modern rig fleet and hydraulic fracking fleet as well as seismic equipment in Ukraine and across the region. Founded in 2002, Burisma is a market leader with annual natural gas production more than 1 BCM and over 30% market share. Burisma is striving to become an active market player across Europe, as well as worldwide, and to stand out by virtue of its values and experience. Burisma is seeking to strengthen its role in the field of global energy development, with an emphasis on exploiting new technology.

#EnergySecurityUkraine