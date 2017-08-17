The CloudFX Group launch their 5th Generation Cloud Management Platform – CloudSelect 3.2 and Expand Global Presence through WW OEM Partner Program

CloudFX have announced the World-Wide launch of their industry leading Digital and Cloud transformation platform CloudSelect which today, celebrates its 5th generation launch with the release of CloudSelect 3.2.

Over the past 8 years, CloudFX have established themselves as a global leader in delivering successful Enterprise transformation initiatives and more recently, through the launch of CloudSelect, the enablement of businesses wishing to prosper in the Digital Economy by bringing transformative Cloud service platform innovation to market with their global technology eco-system partners, including investors Intel Capital and Cisco.

CloudFX believe that most businesses recognize the connection between disruption and innovation, yet many are unable to foster innovation that doesn’t fit effectively into their own planning, budgeting, and investment assessment models. Innovation is considered one of the top three priorities for businesses and yet for more than a half of CEOs, innovation is either ad hoc, reactive, or occurs on a siloed basis, with unpredictable results. CloudFX address this challenge through CloudSelect which now spans the Digital, Cloud and IoT segments for Mid-Market and Enterprise partners and customers globally.

CloudFX reference Gartner’s recent comments as further evidence they are operating in the right space. “Cloud computing represents one of the most misunderstood, yet valuable, innovations in current IT and business strategies. However, the value of cloud computing is reduced by the inability of many end-user organizations and managed service cloud providers to sort through technology provider cloud options to find the correct mix of cloud and cloud-related capabilities that they need,” said Gartner. “Misaligned expectations will cause many cloud projects to fail.”

“Businesses can no longer rely solely on their internal strategies and innovations to create growth and we believe that the opportunities and pressures that businesses are under will grow and are greater than what they can achieve internally. In response to these dynamics, over half of mature Enterprises are accelerating execution by forming strategic partnerships with Cloud Management platform leaders like CloudFX. CloudFX operating thesis is that successful partnerships are designed around clear strategic goals and aligned with the client’s growth agendas and not a tactical reaction to some disruption point” states CloudFX’s Group CEO and Founder, Damian Crotty.

IDC have recently stated that by 2019, 3rd Platform technologies and services will drive nearly 75% of IT spending – growing at twice the rate of the total IT market. This represents a major acceleration from last year's outlook, when IDC predicted that 3rd Platform technologies would account for over 60% of IT spending by 2020. This spending will be fueled by further evolution of the 3rd Platform's core technologies as evidence by the feature and functionality enhancements developed for the CloudSelect 3.2 release.

“CloudSelect 3.2 incorporates several new feature and functionality enhancements in areas like Service consumption and choice, Multi-Vendor “Anything as a Service” automation, Multi-Cloud ITaaS management through Unified management consoles, Advanced business service consumption analytics and Billing and financial management enhancements as technology improvements above and beyond the innovation demonstrated in their four previous platform versions” states Jay Moore, CloudFX Group’s CTO.

Crotty continues, “by 2018, the number of Platform driven, multi service proficiencies will quadruple to more than five hundred and within the next five years, over 75% of the Fortune 500 will be digital services suppliers through platforms like CloudSelect 3.2. CloudFX are enabling companies in a multitude of vertical industries to collaborate, thereby improving capability in areas like Enterprise business transformation, Digital Business Model creation and IoT focused Smart City consortiums to name a few”.

CloudFX have also coincided this announcement with the launch of their WW OEM Partner program, “the first of its kind in the world, where partners can collaborate with the company directly to stand up business models to manage their transition from physical asset based businesses to digital service based suppliers, as well as collaborate on the innovation and evolution of the supply-side to streamline the innovation journey for Enterprises and promote faster time to market and return on investment considerations” stated David Toms, CloudFX Group’s COO. As of today, CloudFX have over 20 world-wide partners spanning major consulting firms, telco’s, solutions providers, managed services providers and leading MS CSPs in this program and are looking to recruit another 50 by the end of 2017”, Toms continued.

“From the outset, our goal was to enable Enterprise transformation through Virtualization, Cloud and now IoT technologies and we have been delivering on this promise this 2009 with some of the largest companies in the world”. Our investment agenda, our beliefs and our contribution to both the industry, partners and customers alike has not deviated, we remain one of the few if only technology agnostic, cloud service neutral platform company in the world and we remain manically focused on serving our global client base with cutting edge, risk free platform technology which liberalizes digital and cloud business initiatives and in turn creates unprecedented growth and innovation opportunities for our customers and partners” closes Crotty.

www.cloudfx.com | www.cloudselect.com