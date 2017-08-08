Zaluvida appoints Dr. Graham Dixon as Group Head of R&D and Chief Operating Officer for Neem Biotech

Zaluvida Corporate AG, a Swiss-based pioneering life science company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Graham Dixon as Group Head of R&D for the entire Zaluvida group, effect immediately. Dr. Dixon will also take up the role of Chief Operating Officer at Zaluvida’s Welsh-based fundamental research and development arm, Neem Biotech.

This appointment is in line with Zaluvida’s recruitment of world-class talent and enhances the group’s in-house drug development expertise around some of modern society’s most pressing healthcare challenges.

With over 25 years of experience across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, Dr. Dixon brings along a wealth of expertise in discovering and developing novel drugs with applications for both orphan and mainstream disease indications. He has steered numerous novel drug candidates from early development through clinical and later stage development processes across multiple indications. These have ranged from anti-infectives to oncology and neurological indications.

Dr. Dixon joined Zaluvida from Onexo, where he held the role of Chief Scientific Officer being responsible for all research and development processes in the organisation. Prior to that, he held joint Chief Scientific Officer/Head of R&D roles in venture capital funded and publically listed biotechs, including Sensorion, Addex Therapeutics, Galapagos, Entomed and F2G. As Head of R&D at Galapagos, his responsibilities included managing a staff of 260 scientists across three European sites. He started his R&D career as Head of Biochemistry at DowElanco Ltd, moving on later to AstraZeneca as a project leader and later as Global Product Director. Dr Dixon obtained his Ph.D. in biochemistry at Swansea University and his BSc in Applied Biology from the University of Bradford.

Zaluvida’s Group CEO, Christoph Staeuble, said: “I am very pleased to have Graham on board, both as Head of R&D for the Zaluvida group and as part of the Neem Biotech leadership team. He is a great fit for the organisation and brings with him a valuable wealth of industry experience.”

Dr. Michael Graz, Neem Biotech’s Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome Graham back to Wales, where he started his professional career. Our work in environmental, animal and human health, and, in particular, our developments to fight anti-microbial resistance stand to benefit from his expertise in biotechnology and big pharma.”

Dr. Graham Dixon, said: “This is an exciting time to join Zaluvida. I am looking forward to being able to play a part in the next phase of the company’s evolution and in the development of the impressive pipeline assets of the group.”

Zaluvida is a globally operating life science group that endeavours to rapidly develop solutions for the biggest challenges in healthcare. The company is led from its corporate offices in Switzerland and has branches in Germany, Wales, the Netherlands, the U.S. and Malaysia. By making use of unique bioactive compounds with pharma-grade efficacy, Zaluvida is a pioneer in therapies and technologies for obesity, antimicrobial resistance and for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Our team is united by the desire to use visionary biotech innovations to support as many people as possible in shaping a better future for themselves.

For further information visit: www.zaluvida.com.

Neem Biotech is a Wales-based R&D life sciences centre that brings with it significant expertise in the biology and chemistry of bioactive compounds, and transforms these into platform technology resources for application in the fight against global threats to human and animal health. These threats include antimicrobial resistance, metabolic disease syndrome and other areas of unmet medical needs and/or rare diseases. Particular areas of interest for Neem Biotech include cystic fibrosis, fatty liver disease and infection control in wound healing. Neem is fully owned by the life-science group Zaluvida. Neem Biotech’s aim is to enhance the life expectancy of patients and the quality of life of both patients and their families.

For further information visit: www.neembiotech.com