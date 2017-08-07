MIMOBI “URON” AND WECHAT PAY POWERED BY PAYLINX ENTER INTO A LANDMARK PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE INNOVATIVE PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Australian-based Priority One Network Group Limited (Priority One) division “MiMOBI URON” global mobile payment platform has reached a landmark partnership agreement with China’s Giant WeCha platform powered by Paylinx to provide innovative payment solutions for its users in Australia and other parts of the World.

MiMOBI URON Platform becomes the first non-financial institution in Australia to be able to integrate WeChat Pay into its payment platform, which will be rolled out to merchants across Australia. The partnership payment solution will be extended to other parts of the world through Priority One associated partners and affiliates.

This partnership aims to be the first in a series joint initiative supported by MiMOBI URON platform to provide WeChat Pay with additional mobile payment solutions

PRIORITY ONE, UNDER ITS BRAND “URON”, IS INTENT ON CREATING ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST MOBILE AND ONLINE PAYMENT PLATFORMS.

The company is excited about the commercial partnership agreement with WeChat given it is China’s number one social media app and one of the world’s fastest growing companies with more than 800 million monthly active users.

WeChat Pay is its mobile wallet function and is accepted everywhere in China. It has fast become the preferred payment method in China over traditional cash or card.

Now MiMOBI URON will offer merchants in Australia and around the world a simple, fast and secure payments with WeChat Pay. Under the terms of the partnership, the two companies will work together to make it easier for Australian and visiting Chinese consumers to pay for purchases made through WeChat Pay e-commerce websites, supported by the Priority One partnership with Paylinx Financial payment infrastructure.

MiMOBI URON and WeChat will also work together on a simple payment solution that allows Chinese tourists and Chinese students to use WeChat PAY in-store payments at Australian retailers. This partnership allows both companies to leverage on the strengths of their collective e-commerce capability and MiMOBI “URON”, payment APP, powered by Paylinx platform.

“Australia is a popular destination for Chinese travellers and Chinese students studying overseas. We want WeChat users in Australia to enjoy the kind of convenience they are used to at home in China. We are working with regional and global partners like MiMOBI URON to make this happen,” said Kaixuan Shu, Executive Director of Paylinx Financial Services Group.

Tony Hedges, Executive Director of Priority One Network Group Limited said: “We are thrilled to be the first Australian non- financial institution to collaborate with WeChat in building an innovative payments solution that leverages our partners leading e-commerce and point of sale platforms around the world’’.

INTEGRATION OF WECHAT PAY VIA PAYLINX AND MIMOBI URON PLATFORM PARTNERSHIP

WeChat is China’s number one social media app and one of the world’s fastest growing with 800m+ monthly active users.

WePay is its mobile wallet function and is accepted everywhere in China. It has fast become the preferred payment method in China over traditional cash or card.

Now with the Australian launch, PayLinx in partnership MiMobi URON offers merchants in Australia and around the world simple, fast and secure payments with WeChat pay at your counter top or through your online checkout with limitless borders.

The Partnership is experiencing unprecedented uptake with merchants now accepting WeChat Pay in Australia through our services, and with Tourism Australia’s 2016 Market Profile providing evidence that over 1m Chinese tourists spend in excess of $8bn per annum in Australia, WeChat Pay is a must for any business looking to take advantage of the Chinese consumer market.

Let our team show your business the power of the platform and how it lies in combining WeChat payments with WeChat Social Media Accounts – helping merchants not only reach but also stay connected with Chinese consumers. Purchases through WeChat Pay automatically follow merchants’ Official Accounts. Users like to share and promote your brand and the purchase throughout their individual social network – enabling simple and easy re-purchasing by the network. This creates a powerful sales and marketing multiplier effect.

There is no cost to setup or maintain a WeChat or WeChat Pay account and WeChat offers free national technical support. Accounts have no lock-in contracts and can be closed at any time.

Merchants that offer WeChat Pay to customers experience greater exposure through the social network with special customer offers and discounts – funded by Tencent, WeChat’s parent company.

WeChat Pay works with your existing POS systems and requires no complex integrations. Simply display your unique QR code at your point of sale to accept payments. Settlement is also simple and easy: if a shopper spends AUD$100, WeChat Pay will debit the same amount from the customer’s WeChat Wallet under a real-time exchange rate in Chinese RMB. Your merchant account is credited the AUD$100 with no impact on the merchant against any foreign exchange transactions that occur between the customer and WeChat itself. Settlement fees are competitive with your existing card systems.

Our aim is to be your trusted digital provider for WeChat Pay; supporting your team and existing developers to deliver complex solutions with simplicity. We’re thrilled with the opportunities that WeChat Pay offers Australian businesses and we are ready to assist you.

Merchant Registration: http://www.paylinx.com.au/get-started

Website: https://www.mimobi.global