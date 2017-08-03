Zaluvida announces Scientific Advisory Board for Mootral New Milestone in Fighting Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Cows

Zaluvida Corporate AG, a Swiss-based pioneering life science company, announced today the formation of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) for its Mootral technology that tackles greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in agriculture.

The SAB now comprises of three distinguished European scholars: Jamie Newbold, Ph.D. from Aberystwyth University, Wales, Veerle Fievez, Ph.D. from Ghent University, Belgium, and Gerhard Breves, Ph.D. from University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, Germany. The scientists will be providing guidance for solutions that ensure a significant reduction of methane production by ruminants. Zaluvida has pioneered the development of a technology that helps cows to have a healthier digestion while ensuring an instant reduction of methane emissions by a minimum of 30%.

Prof. Gerhard Breves is Director of the Physiological Institute of the Veterinary University of Hanover and a renowned expert on enteric fermentation from livestock and animal feed with decades of expertise in the field. His major research focus is gastrointestinal physiology in ruminants and monogastric animals with a special emphasis on comparative aspects of rumen and hindgut microbial metabolism.

Prof. Veerle Fievez leads the Department of Animal Production at Ghent University. Her main expertise is ruminant nutrition and microbial digestion and its importance in livestock production. As a bioscience engineer, she explores potential applications from an engineer’s perspective and her group focuses on environmental challenges within livestock production.

Prof. Jamie Newbold is Director of Research and Enterprise and Professor of Animal Science at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth University. His work focuses on methods to decrease methane and nitrogen excretion from ruminants, overall animal nutrition and gut microbiology. He is also a Director of the Welsh Institute for Sustainable Environments (WISE) as well as the Centre for Integrated Research in the Rural Environment.

Christoph Staeuble, Group CEO at Zaluvida, said: “ We are honoured to have gathered outstanding scholars to constantly evolve and maintain the scientific high ground of Mootral. To further reduce emissions of GHG in agriculture we need smart technologies such as the Mootral feed supplement that reduces methane from cows, and we must acknowledge that farmers already significantly contribute to reducing other agricultural emissions. We call on retailers and consumers to support their farmers through higher prices for climate-friendly beef and dairy. I am thrilled to work with our new Scientific Advisory Board to achieve the ambitious climate goals.”

Find detailed profiles and video interviews featuring all scientists of the SAB under http://www.mootral.com/science/sab/

Mootral is a Zaluvida Technology. By applying unique bioactive compounds in animal feed, Mootral reduces greenhouse gas emissions by the agricultural sector and enables increased revenues from climate friendly meat and dairy products. It is Zaluvida’s mission to ensure a better value of animal products through Mootral. With slightly higher prices for climate-friendly meat and dairy, consumers can help farmers to reduce the environmental impact in a sustainable way.

For further information visit www.mootral.com