Zaluvida appoints Daniel de Carvalho as Global Director of Corporate Communications

Zaluvida Corporate AG, a Swiss-based pioneering life science company, announced today that Daniel de Carvalho joined its leadership team as Global Director of Communications, effective immediately. Zaluvida’s flagship business units, active in the fields of antimicrobial resistance, obesity and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, are growing steadily. This success established the need for the newly created position to drive the group’s external and internal communications and match the company’s ambitious commercial strategy.

Former Ryanair PR boss joins Swiss biotech

Daniel de Carvalho is a corporate communication professional, consumer strategist and crisis and reputation management expert, who has been involved in financial communications with companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

He has led multi-disciplinary teams in over 40 markets and integrated external communications with employee engagement. In his most recent positions, he generated significant brand exposure for Ryanair and Wizz Air, and has protected reputations in times of crisis across diverse markets and cultures.

De Carvalho studied Theology, Media and Communications and is currently pursuing an MBA in Leadership and Sustainability. He serves as a Non-Executive Board member of Turn2me.org, an e-mental healthcare platform.

Zaluvida’s Group CEO Christoph Staeuble said: “I am delighted to welcome Daniel as our new Global Director of Communications. He brings with him outstanding expertise in corporate and consumer communications, branding and reputation management. Having him on our team of world-class professionals will help us introduce our visionary biotech innovations to a wider audience, and firmly position Zaluvida as a leader in tackling the most pressing healthcare challenges.”

Daniel de Carvalho, Zaluvida’s Global Director of Corporate Communications, said: “This is an exciting time to join Zaluvida, the Tesla of Pharma. The thoughtful expansion of the brand across the world brings huge opportunities to generate publicity and raise awareness for the biggest challenges in environmental, human and animal health. I am thrilled about joining this winning team.”

Zaluvida is a globally operating life science group that endeavours to rapidly develop solutions for the biggest challenges in healthcare. The company is led from its corporate offices in Switzerland and has branches in Germany, Wales, the Netherlands, the U.S. and Malaysia. By making use of unique bioactive compounds with pharma-grade efficacy, Zaluvida is a pioneer in therapies and technologies for obesity, antimicrobial resistance and for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Our team is united by the desire to use visionary biotech innovations to support as many people as possible in shaping a better future for themselves.

